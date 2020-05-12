Khia Criticizes Trina After Refusing Her Battle Song Challenge

Facebook / Instagram

Last week, Khia expressed her wish to have a song battle with Trina in Timbaland and & # 39; Verzuz & # 39; from Swizz Beatz, saying: 'You want a successful battle, b *** h? I took 285 hits to put a ** on you.

Khia you don't end up throwing insults at Trina. She continued to blast Trina after the "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"The star rejected Khia's challenge for a song battle.

"I am not going to get off my throne not to mention homeless people, there are no girls below me, and no one who has not worked as hard as I have at all," Trina previously answered the matter on her radio show.

VH1's personality went on to say, "When you girls are calling my name, you want to fight, make sure you have ten hits. Make sure you have enough records. Make sure you're on my level if you think you want to." go face to face with me. "

Khia seemed to hear about the comment and quickly responded with vicious insults involving Trina's late mother, who passed away last year after a long battle with cancer. "Now, I know that you are still mourning the death of your mommy, you are still mourning," Khia applauded in an Instagram video now deleted. "So Imma lets you have your little burst of confusion and lets you slide when you act like you don't know shit. You're not going to talk shit, but you just sat there and talked around shit for 30 damn minutes."

In addition to calling Trina "unsuccessful," Khia stated that no one is "looking for her." "We can check the numbers and I run each and every mothaf *** on time. I swallowed you whole then, and now I swallow you whole," continued the raptor from "My Neck, My Back."

Last week, Khia expressed her wish to have a song battle with Trina in Timbaland and Swizz beatz"Verzuz". "Oh, I wish someone would, who wants to prove me like that?" Khia enthusiastically said in a clip that circulated online on Tuesday, May 5. "Who?" he repeated, with someone on the line dropping Trina's name. "Do you want to have a hitting battle, b *** h? I have 285 hits to put you at **," he said later.

Her comments quickly sparked an internet conversation with most people, making her clown to think she would win the hypothetical battle. "Sister, but we only know of 1 hit," a fan reminded Khia. "It is not a success if we do not know. That is just that," added another.

However, Khia had some people on his back. "KHIA has a lot of HITS! She is my favorite female artist," wrote one follower. Another user claimed: "You all sleep in Khia … Khia's songs are played before Trina! Only Florida knows the TRUTH."