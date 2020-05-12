Keyshia Cole had this reaction to the news that her ex-boyfriend, Jeezy, is engaged to Jeannie Mai.

Many fans recently rediscovered that singer Keyshia Cole and rapper Jeezy used to date. It is a well known fact that the two have moved after their separation.

Keyshia has been dating artist Niko "Khale,quot; Hale, and they even have an adorable baby together. As for Jeezy, he recently got engaged to The real Co-host Jeannie Mai.

Cole recently had a virtual episode of his Fox Soul show, One on one with Keyshia Cole, presenting The shadow founder Angelica Nwandu, and the couple spoke about Jeezy's engagement.

Cole had this reaction: "I am super proud of Jeezy and Jeannie. She is sweet. She has always been sweet. But I am very proud of the fact that he really has taken that step to love openly because I know the thing was, was something he didn't feel he could do because of his origin. To know that that happened and that he's happy, it's not about the color or the complexion. You're black or white, whatever you are, Asian, Chinese, whatever you are, love it's love. I think everyone deserves to be happy. I'm really happy for both of them actually. "

Keyshia and Jeezy's romance ended in a rather strange way with both parties claiming that the other had bought a ring and proposed.

Cole said back then: "I just couldn't do it. It's weird. After this boy proposed to me, I thought, damn, this is all a woman lives for: getting married, wearing a ring, being able to represent something. But for me it was just the opposite. I was scared. When you get married, you become one; you don't live just for yourself anymore. I'm just not ready for that. I'm not done with my goals in life. What's the word when just go back and let your man do the man's thing? Send? I'm so excited about that word. I just couldn't send. But I loved him. That's crazy. "

Jeezy sang a different song: “Keyshia asked me to marry her, she bought me a ring and everything. She is not going to tell you differently. I grew up enough to say, "Look, baby, that's not what it is right now." I'm trying to fix my shit. I'm trying to get my money back, take care of myself and mine. "

Cole came to this conclusion in this regard: “It was definitely a learning experience, I think for both of us. Everything is alright. I respect him in every way, and he's great. I just keep it that way and keep it moving. "

Ad

At least things are clear now.



Post views:

0 0