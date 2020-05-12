Ken Foote remembers Little Richard and Betty Wright – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(Up News Info 11) – As you may have heard over the weekend, we lost two R,amp;B singers over the weekend and the announcements of their passing were hours apart.

Little Richard (born Richard Penniman on December 5, 1932 in Macon, Georgia) was one of the first R,amp;B / rock and roll artists in the United States. Nicknamed "Georgia Peach,quot;, he recorded nine times on Billboard with his best performance with the song "Long Tall Sally,quot;, a song also recorded by Pat Boone and later by The Beatles.

It appeared in four films, one of them was "Mister Rock‘ N ’Roll,quot;.

In 1961, he obtained his theology degree, became an ordained minister, and left the R,amp;B scene for gospel music. This man knew how to put on a show!

Betty Wright (born December 21, 1953 in Miami) was another R,amp;B singer but a decade later than Little Richard.

Her success was not as extensive as Little Richard's, but she had two top 10 hits, "Clean Up Woman,quot; in 1971 and "Dance With Me,quot; in 1978.

%MINIFYHTML418d33bd66bcf4215c48563b58ae9cdc16%

You can listen to Little Richard's music on SIRIUS XM 50 on 5 and Betty Wright's music on SIRIUS XM 70 on 7.

Today we present her latest song in the Top Ten of 1958, "Good Golly, Miss Molly,quot;, written by John Marascalco and produced by Robert "Bumps,quot; Blackwell.

It was released in the winter of 1958 and peaked at # 10 on the Billboard Top 100.

Thanks Richard and Betty!