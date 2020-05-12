Kelly Ripa's silver roots are showing up and some think it should go gray

Kelly Ripa is having a hard time not going to the salon and is now monitoring her roots as she is quarantined by the coronavirus pandemic. Kelly has been sharing photos on her social media accounts where she shows off her silver roots, but while she doesn't like the look, others praise her. There are many women and men who embrace silver hair as they age and discover that natural color improves their appearance, rather than detract from it. More women are also modeling in their later years, and silver hair is becoming something that some women appreciate, rather than fear.

Supermodel Yasmeenah Rossi is known for her beautiful silver hair and has been found by many women as an inspiration on her own hair color journey. Kelly doesn't seem to want to hug her silver hair, but many have commented that the color of her roots looks like it would have a bright silver color.

You can see photos of Yasmeenah modeling with her silver hair and another silver hair model below.

Although it seems obvious that Kelly is not going to let her hair turn gray and that she will probably go to the salon as soon as it opens, many ask her to reconsider the idea. Even her husband Mark Consuelos says she likes the new natural color!

As a natural blonde there is a good chance Kelly will see a pure silver color instead of gray. Many of those with naturally dark hair often find them gray in a pattern of salt and pepper before turning white, but there are no hard rules for aging. Many people are surprised to discover that its natural gray color can have stripes of different shades. Many natural red hairs find that they don't even turn gray!

You can see a report below on how Mark Consuelos loves Kelly's natural gray hair: will it be enough for her to get rid of peroxide and stay silver?

What do you think about Kelly Ripa's gray hair? Do you think you should leave it natural or touch up its roots?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



