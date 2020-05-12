Katy Perry prepares for an energetic girl as she reveals the funny ultrasound video

Instagram

Hours after participating in & # 39; Disney Family Singalong: Volume II & # 39 ;, the judge of & # 39; American Idol & # 39; Makes a late Mother's Day post that sees her unborn daughter apparently flip the bird.

Katy PerryThe unborn daughter has shown her potential to be a fighter. Hours after she delivered an emotional version of "Baby Mine" in "Disney Family Singalong: Volume II," the "American idol"The judge made a late post on Mother's Day in which she offered fans a look at a funny ultrasound video of her baby.

In the Instagram clip posted on Sunday, May 10, the "Part of Me" singer's baby could be seen moving slightly before a voice was heard in the background saying, "Oh, a little finger. Right on top of you". Clearly amused by that, the 35-year-old woman replied, "Oh my gosh, that's so funny. She's literally giving me a middle finger."

Along with the tickling video, the actor's girlfriend Orlando Bloom he joked in the caption, "when your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb, you know #happymothersdaytome is waiting for you." She went further by labeling the clip's location as "middle finger up."

Katy presented her pregnancy news using a music video for her single "Never Worn White". At the end of the visual presentation on March 4, she was seen cradling her baby when the camera zoomed out. Then, during an Instagram Live chat, she shared with fans: "I'm excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep."

A day before Mother's Day, hit maker "Roar" made an appearance on the SHEIN Together live stream and told other watching moms, "I think I'm ready to join your club." During his segment, he admitted that there were days "where I cry when I look at my toes or cry when I only do simple tasks." He added: "I think a lot of it is hormonal and I'm not used to being with so many people in a confined space (or) small for so long."

As for her appearance on the second "Disney Family Singalong" show, Katy had mixed reactions for donning Dumbo's mother costume while dressing her dog in Dumbo's full outfit. Introduced by the host Ryan Seacrest, she covered a classic song from the 1941 animated classic "Dumbo".