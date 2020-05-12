Katy Perry gets real about her mental health before her baby is born

by Katy Perry pregnancy is not all rainbows and butterflies.
On Tuesday, the "Fireworks,quot; singer spoke about her mental health issues amidst the Coronavirus pandemic and her maternity journey.
"Sometimes I don't know what is worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm," he said. shared on Twitter.
If anything, this is not the first time in recent days that Katy has been honest about her pregnancy. Over the weekend, she discussed her hormonal changes and mood swings.
On Saturday night, she joined SHEIN Together's live broadcast event, which raised funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO).
During the live broadcast of the American idol The judge shared that he has "five good days,quot; and the rest are crying. "I cry when I look at my toes or I cry when I only do simple tasks," he said.
Like his tweet on Tuesday, during the live broadcast, he explained that orders to stay home have affected his mental health.
"I think a lot of it is hormonal and I'm not used to being with so many people in a confined space (or) small for so long," said the singer. "I'm used to going out all the time."
She added: "There is really no place to go other than my car. So I go to my car a lot. That is my safe space."
Fortunately, she has been quarantined with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, who was by her side throughout the pregnancy. A source told E! News that the couple is beginning to prepare things for their little one.
"They get excited and start decorating the nursery," shared the source. "They wanted to have a baby shower, but they feel it will be safer to do something after the baby arrives and see where things are."
"They know they will do some kind of celebration when the time is right," the source continued. "Katy is getting bigger every day and everything starts to feel very real. They can't wait."
Because the couple had to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic, at least they still have something to look forward to: their little one.
