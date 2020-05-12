Katy Perry gets real about her mental health before her baby is born

by Katy Perry pregnancy is not all rainbows and butterflies.

On Tuesday, the "Fireworks,quot; singer spoke about her mental health issues amidst the Coronavirus pandemic and her maternity journey.

"Sometimes I don't know what is worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm," he said. shared on Twitter.

If anything, this is not the first time in recent days that Katy has been honest about her pregnancy. Over the weekend, she discussed her hormonal changes and mood swings.

On Saturday night, she joined SHEIN Together's live broadcast event, which raised funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO).

During the live broadcast of the American idol The judge shared that he has "five good days,quot; and the rest are crying. "I cry when I look at my toes or I cry when I only do simple tasks," he said.