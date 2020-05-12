Kathryn Dennis promises & # 39; to do better & # 39; after a violent reaction to callous messages

Instagram

The television star has turned to social media after he is angered for sending racist messages to radio host Tamika Gadsden, who is also a podcaster and leader of the Charleston Activist Network.

It all started after Kathryn criticized Tamika for calling Katie Shields, the owner of a local beauty salon, who held a rally in support of the President. Donald trump in Charleston, South Carolina. Tamika called it "reprehensible" behavior, prompting Kathryn to send callous DM to Tamika.

"This is what happens when a black woman in #Charleston speaks out against white supremacy in the form of MAGA protests," Tamika exposed the messages on Monday, May 11, in her Twitter. "My comments on: Mylk Bar prompted this @BravoTV & # 39; actor & # 39; @KathrynDennis to tease me with monkey emojis on my DMs. Along with a host of other names."

In the messages mentioned, Kathryn called Tamika "weenie" and told her to "grow a couple." In a separate message, the television star also used a monkey emoji that has been used as degrading caricatures of the black community.

Without backing down, Kathryn claimed Tamika was racist for calling "white people" in an Instagram story. "Your goal in posting statements to try to induce a negative stress-related response only highlights the facts that you are an officially discredited source for each and every example or role model for each and every one," he wrote. Kathryn.

Kathryn Dennis reflected on her misdeeds

However, Kathryn seemed to change her mind by apologizing for her action on Twitter. "I want to admit that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt," he tweeted Monday afternoon. "Although the context was not my intention, there is no 'yes and no' to excuse me … I did not think about it, and it was and is wrong. I know that I am not that person. I know and I will do better" .