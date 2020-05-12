Katee Sackhoff to Play Live-Action Version of Her "Clone Wars" Character Bo-Katan – Up News Info

The Up News Info has confirmed that Katee Sackhoff, who voices Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze in Star wars, clone wars and Star Wars Rebels, will play the live-action version of her character in season 2 of Disney + The Mandalorian.

Lucasfilm



Bo-Katan made its debut in season 4 of Clone Wars, it just had its series finale. The character has been instrumental in a persistent plot that involves the Darksaber in the two stories of Clone Wars and Rebels In the latest series, it is Sabine Wren who delivers the Darksaber to Bo-Katan so that she can reunite the Mandalorians. The Darksaber is seen at the end of the end of the first season of The Mandalorian, now in the hands of the villain Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). There has been much speculation, especially with reports that Rosario Dawson is playing the live-action version of former Jedi Ahsoka Tano, that the Darksaber story will continue in Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

In our interview with Clone Wars Chief Dave Filoni last week said a continuation of the Darksaber story is "possible." I mean, it's definitely something that I left pending in the end and part of that reason is that it's always nice in my mind when there's another story. "

Slashfilm broke the news that Sackhoff was playing Bo-Katan.