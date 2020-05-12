Kate Middleton and more royals thank nurses amid coronavirus pandemic

The royal family is thanking the nurses in a very special way.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, nurses remain at the forefront of the fight against this disease. With International Nurses Day on Tuesday, the time could not have been more perfect to celebrate healthcare workers around the world and recognize the burden they carry in this historic pandemic.
To express their gratitude, members of the royal family practically joined in a video shared on social media. In the nearly five minutes of footage, royal figures including the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Prince william, Princess anne, Princess alexandra and Sophie, countess of Wessex He appeared at all times, talking on video calls with health workers in places like Australia, India, Tanzania, Malawi, the United Kingdom and Sierra Leone and thanking them for their brave work that saves lives.
"It just shows how vital the role nurses play around the world is, so you should be so proud of the work you do and thank you so much from all of us," Middleton told a trio of nurses in the Bahamas.
In a candid moment, the mother of three also joked about getting help from the ex-wife of a health worker, who is a teacher. "I really like that you come to help me," he said with a smile, an obvious reference to the challenges parents have faced in educating their children at home while schools are closed.
In the meantime, Queen Elizabeth II He marked the occasion by speaking with Professor Kathleen McCourt, President of the Commonwealth Federation of Nurses and Midwives and a member of the Royal College of Nursing.
How to Prince carlos and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the couple recorded video messages for the tribute. "Thank you all so much for the diligence and courage you have shown," said Charles at the end of the video.
"Extraordinary times require extraordinary people," said Camilla. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLee2615fd61fbc9e1f9c01e47a7c7246316%%MINIFYHTMLee2615fd61fbc9e1f9c01e47a7c7246317%