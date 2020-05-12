Kate Middleton and more royals thank nurses amid coronavirus pandemic

The royal family is thanking the nurses in a very special way.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, nurses remain at the forefront of the fight against this disease. With International Nurses Day on Tuesday, the time could not have been more perfect to celebrate healthcare workers around the world and recognize the burden they carry in this historic pandemic.

To express their gratitude, members of the royal family practically joined in a video shared on social media. In the nearly five minutes of footage, royal figures including the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Prince william, Princess anne, Princess alexandra and Sophie, countess of Wessex He appeared at all times, talking on video calls with health workers in places like Australia, India, Tanzania, Malawi, the United Kingdom and Sierra Leone and thanking them for their brave work that saves lives.

"It just shows how vital the role nurses play around the world is, so you should be so proud of the work you do and thank you so much from all of us," Middleton told a trio of nurses in the Bahamas.