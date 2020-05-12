Kate Beckinsale: This is how her daughter, 21, feels about her mother dating Goody Grace, 22.

As you may already know, Kate Beckinsale has something for younger boys! That said, right now, she is in a romantic relationship with a man only a year older than her daughter, Lily Sheen, 21!

So what is your opinion on the romance of your mother and singer Goody Grace?

It turns out that Lily is not at all surprised that Kate has been around someone so many years younger than her and is also aware that her mother has been in many headlines for that.

However, as far as she's concerned, it's really not a big deal!

A source shared via HollywoodLife that Kate's daughter Lily knows what her mother is like, so she is not surprised to see her mother with Goody. She hugs him and takes him for what he's worth. It doesn't bother her. She and her mother are quite close. She has seen her mother with several younger men and appreciates that her mother has a very young and fun side. She has dealt with much of her life. "

It's great to hear that Kate's only son supports her dating choices, no matter how much some people don't.

The actress has been very open about her preferences and has emphasized that the criticism she has been receiving stems from a double social standard between men and women.

Sure enough, another source also suggested that she has been very "carefree,quot; when it comes to how she lives her life today.

Kate looks amazing and can get any man she wants, why not go young and handsome?

‘She is in a carefree time in her life. I had never experienced this before because I was very serious when I was younger. She met Michael (Sheen) at 22 and had a baby at 25. Then, when they separated, she went straight to her other marriage. So now she feels it is her time to experience what dating is like and is choosing men who will thrill her and know that they will not try to tie her, "the source explained on the same site.



