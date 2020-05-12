Kandi Burruss, Rasheeda Frost, and more celebrities are teaching you how to stay successful: Virtual conference airs on May 14

Kandi Burruss shared an exciting announcement on her social media account in which she tells fans that they can catch her during a virtual conference scheduled for May 14.

‘TAG A GIRLBOSS BELOW! Do you want to learn how to grow your business? I will speak at @mzskittlez and @thebsimone VIRTUAL CONFERENCE !! The Winning Season Virtual Conference 🖥💻📱, May 14 at 8 pm. Learn from myself, @rasheeda, @thebsimone, @irregular_jess, @janell_stephens and more! Take your place now! Sign up by clicking @mzskittlez bio or bit.ly/thewinningseason #Gurlmobb "limited spaces available,quot;, Kandi captioned her post.

Apart from this, Kandi shared some photos with her showing various moves, and fans praised her looks.

'Just 4 of the different moods I went through today … #Moody #TaurusSeason # May17 #IamKandiKoated 💄: #Paramour by @kandikoatedcosmetics Eyeshadow Palette: #DesertRose by #kandikoatedcosmetics, & # 39; Kandi subtitled your publication.

A follower praised her and said, "Very, very pretty and yes, Madam with the Taurus season," and someone else posted this message for Kandi: "You look awesome at the meeting." I loved your makeup. "

Someone else said, "You are my birthday twin! We have a lot in common! Can you insta video chat with me? I need to ask you some questions! You are definitely an inspiration in my life for real! @Kandi,quot;.

Another follower spoke about Kandi and said: ‘@kandi, you look cute! You do a good job putting makeup on yourself, "while a fan posted this message:" This is how we get around Taurus. Different moods every day @kandi ".

In other news, Kandi was the happiest mom of the weekend! He also celebrated Mother's Day with his children, Todd Tucker and his mother, Mama Joyce.

You should see some gorgeous photos where you can also see Blaze, Ace Wells Tucker and Riley Burruss sporting their new hairstyle.

Fans made sure to praise Riley in the comments.



