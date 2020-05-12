Kandi Burruss has another extraordinary victory thanks to her daughter Riley: Tiny Harris and Tamar Braxton are here for all this greatness

Mama Kandi Burruss has an incredible reason to be so proud: Her baby, Riley Burruss, graduated from high school and is heading to college, where she plans to become a lawyer.

The 17-year-old was supposed to graduate with the rest of her class, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kandi had to be creative and create beautiful posters and balloons.

Todd Tucker, Ace and baby Blaze were on hand to help Riley celebrate outside in masks. the Atlanta Real Housewives star was more than happy that Riley's unique graduation fell on Mother's Day.

Riley's stepsister Kaela Tucker, Tiny Harris and Tamar Braxton entered the comment section to praise her.

Kandi wrote this message for her daughter: “Today was the day my baby @rileyburruss was due to get her diploma. Unfortunately, due to the quarantine, graduation has been postponed, but I still want to congratulate my baby and let him know that I am sooo proud of her! This is the beginning of a new chapter and many more important achievements to come. Congratulations @rileyburruss and the class of 2020! ”

Riley shared some photos from her special event and captioned them: “Since graduation would have been today, the family came to congratulate me❤️ Thank you to everyone who came and showed love! NYU next! Socia #socialdistancing ”

Kandi, who can't stop praising her daughter, shared a second post where she revealed: “Being a mother and daughter makes this a day to celebrate and celebrate. I took this photo yesterday with my mother @ mamajoyce1_ who I love so much and my babies @rileyburruss @acetucker @blazetucker and my husband @ todd167. Only @kpt__ are missing! I feel like Mother's Day started yesterday. So much love! Happy Mother's Day to all moms. I hope you have a wonderful day today! "

One fan, who is delighted with Riley's accomplishments, said, "I love her hair like this." We have seen her grow up to be a beautiful young lady🙏🏽. Congratulations Riley !!!! 🎈🎈🎈 "

Another commenter revealed, "Oh! My hair is so cute! Congratulations 🎉

I just finished watching RHOA binge from the start, Riley has become a beautiful young lady, just like her mother xx. 💕 "

This sponsor stated, "I can't believe how 'mature' she is. The girl we met years ago at RHOA is now a young woman. 👏😊 And look at Baby Blaze in her Cheetah! 😍😍"

Riley has a promising future.



