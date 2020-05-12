Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin reveal that they "get very upset,quot; in quarantine – "Sometimes it's definitely difficult,quot;

The two have been married for almost two years and seem to be generally happy, but that doesn't mean there aren't times when things get a little tense, especially since they're stuck together 24/7 in the midst of quarantine. . Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin admitted on their show, The Biebers, that the current situation is "definitely difficult sometimes."

The singer and model have been very outspoken about their marriage on the Facebook show, which started as a way to stay busy during isolation.

That said, fans really appreciate his transparency in sharing personal details about their relationship.

The stars weren't shy to admit that being stuck with each other for months has not only been difficult, but has even led to times when they get upset with each other!

While the couple played Jenga on camera, Hailey confessed that "I think being in each other's space and not having ways to always do other things … is definitely difficult sometimes." I think we probably both got really upset. I think on purpose … I bother you and I do things that are annoying. And then you bite me! So don't even try. "

Justin also revealed that he sometimes playfully attacks his wife with a nerf gun, something Hailey really hates when she goes on to say that it is her "maximum annoyance,quot;.

Also, being very religious, celebrities were unable to mention how much their faith has helped during isolation.

‘Obviously, like our faith, you and I have the same belief system. We believe in Jesus and his forgiveness, his salvation. Not only knowing that we have the peace of Jesus, we can lean on him during this time … we also have our church community that has been consistent throughout this matter, "Justin shared.



