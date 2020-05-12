Justin Baldoni Launches Six Feet Apart Experiment Film Contest – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Jane the virgin former student Justin Baldoni has taken the concept of his film Five feet apart and turned it into a new $ 50,000 film competition that talks about the age of COVID-19. Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios and Wayfarer Entertainment have launched "The Six Feet Apart Experiment" to empower creatives with the access, opportunity and resources to produce innovative and socially impactful films during the current pandemic.

Launched last year and directed and produced by Baldoni, Five feet apart He starred in Hayley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse as two cystic fibrosis patients who make a romantic connection, but are unable to interact due to their illness. As a result, they must maintain a safe distance from each other, which certainly speaks of time.

Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse in "Five Feet Apart"

CBS Films



"The idea grew out of true creative collaboration within our organization," Baldoni told Up News Info. "D'Angela Proctor, CEO of Wayfarer Entertainment and I were on one of our weekly make-up calls when she said she had a crazy idea to make a movie during quarantine for very little money. She threw me the bones of something really exciting it could be done cheaply Blair's Witch Project or searching and that's when the idea of ​​competition hit me. "

Baldoni said this was "bigger than us" and built on it. "I remember all the hairs on my arm and asked him how he would feel if instead of us making the film, we did a national competition and allowed the new filmmakers to do theirs," he continued. “She turned it over and said we had to do it. Then I brought Labid Aziz, who is a partner and new COO / CFO of Wayfarer Studio to the conversation and together as a family on FaceTime at 11 p.m. On a Saturday we decided to create "The Six Feet Separate Experiment".

"The Six Feet Apart Experiment" challenges filmmakers and storytellers by pushing them out of the box, looking beyond social isolation, and using these current circumstances to fuel their creativity.

"I had no idea that our world would look the way it does just a year later," Baldoni said of his film. "I just wanted to raise awareness about cystic fibrosis, by the way, is CF awareness month, and show that you can make a movie for sexless (and untouched) teens based solely on the chemistry and development of character that could be a commercial success. "

He continues: "Look, no one could have predicted that we would all be living like the characters in that movie, but my hope is that the experience of watching FFA can give people compassion for what it is like to live in a pre and post COVID-19 world as an immunosuppressed person. We have to realize that we stay home and wear masks to protect our most vulnerable. They do not take away our rights … this is love. "

Submissions by aspiring filmmakers, including screenwriters, directors, and / or producers for screenplay projects and experimental feature films, will be accepted until June 5 (applicants may submit them as individuals or as a team). The film doesn't necessarily have to be genre specific, but "they must capture the spirit of Wayfarer to create radically candid content that celebrates and elevates the human spirit."

On June 22, up to five filmmakers will be selected and paired with an experienced narrator who will guide them throughout the production process. Wayfarer Studios and Wayfarer Entertainment will provide the winners $ 50,000 in production financing and in-kind services. As the title of the competition suggests, all projects must be filmed taking into account social distancing guidelines and have innovative filming techniques. This includes webcams, mobile phones, user generated and generated footage. Filmmakers are asked to submit releases for original, screenplay, or experimental stories, with full screenplays encouraged but not required. For a complete list of guidelines, visit www.sixfeetapartexperiment.com.

"I hope it brings not just a moment, but a surge or a wave of creativity," he said of the competition. "I hope it inspires people across the country, young and old, from all communities and in particular communities that we often don't see represented on screen. This is the time when the blades sharpen and the gold melts in the Some of the most beautiful moments in my last two movies came when all our plans went out the window and the preparation had a chance to swing and adapt. "

"This is a time for creatives to adapt and use their genius to create something we have not seen before. I am so excited to see not only what people come up with, but also to see people push the cinema forward in a new way, "he adds. "In the last hundred years, when the world is in the greatest pain and turmoil, it is the creatives who always find ways to bring us hope and uplift us. It does not come from us, but through us, and I deeply believe that this terrible virus and devastating as it has been for millions upon millions of people around the world also presents the opportunity to create a new normal. To propel our civilization and industries forward. And what better way to see what's possible in the cinema than to come to the undiscovered voices in our country and give them the opportunity to have their voices heard and believed. "