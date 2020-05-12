Jeffrey Katzenberg named as defendant in Quibi vs. Eko Legal War – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: While Quibi awaits a federal judge's decision on a preliminary injunction request over his much-hyped Turnstyle feature, founder Jeffrey Katzenberg has been added as accused by rival Eko in the legal war over motion movement technology.

"This is a case to stop the ongoing irreparable damage to eko based on Quibi's theft of eko's ideas, trade secrets and proprietary technology made through Smith, Burfitt, Katzenberg and others," says the partially redacted amended complaint presented last night. Federal court. "The defendants have attempted to steal a number of core ideas for the eko business, and have launched a business that claims the ideas and technologies as their own," adds the document (READ HERE) with more claims and Quibi Clifton employees. Smith, Joseph Burfitt, Robert A. Post, Jr, Blake Barnes and their chief engineer Eric Buehl.

Related story Quibi CEO Meg Whitman calls the launch 'slightly below par' but the US reopening. USA It is an impulse:

On the same day that the former head of DreamWorks Animation fully lamented with the media about the infected and hampered launch of coronavirus from the mobile streaming platform, the latest move by the interactive video company now backed by Elliott Management is an effort quite clear. to up the ante: Eko's original complaint simply named Quibi Holdings LLC, although Katzenberg's name and those of others who joined Quibi from SNAP were everywhere.

%MINIFYHTMLd23677de4529d0da62cbeaa366ca3f1017%

In its essence, the amended complaint draws Katzenberg for the new breach of the implied contract claim, adds former SNAP employees Burfitt and Smith as defendants now for breach of confidentiality obligations and now has a trademark claim based on the allegation that Quibi also ripped off the Eko logo. Eko's parent company, JBF Interlude 2009 Ltd. – Israel went to court with its lawsuit on March 10 the day after Quibi brought them to court.

Quibi did not respond to Up News Info's request for comment on the new claims and new defendants from the company led by Meg Whitman today.

Aimed directly at the smartphone crowd and a huge chunk of Quibi's unique offering at launch, the Turnstyle feature allows viewers of short shows like Chance the Rapper unveiled Punk rebirth, Idris Elba in cars and Chrissy's court, in addition to segmented films with Liam Hemsworth and Sophie Turner, to literally flip their devices for entirely new aspects of programming.

"Half of the assets for each particular program disappears," Quibi Chief External Adviser Michael Michael Jacobs told Judge John A Kronstadt last week in a sometimes heated conference call between the parties about the consequences of Eko getting the preliminary court order they filed on April 8. .

With nearly 80% of the United States under some form of COVID-19 blockade, current events have certainly undermined the premise on the march of service. In response, in addition to offering a non-Turnstyle TV version soon, the mobile platform now offers a 90-day free trial for those who sign up for its website in early April. After raising $ 1.75 billion in funds, Quibi plans to release 175 original shows and 8,500 episodes in its first year with a regular monthly price set at $ 4.99 (with ads) and $ 7.99 (without ads),

A ruling by Judge Kronstadt on Eko's preliminary injunction motion could come at any time. However, with the reduction in courts due to the pandemic, there could be more information before any decision is made, and that could take time to achieve.