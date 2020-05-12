Jana Kramer reveals her son has a hair follicle tumor

Instagram

The country music singer says her 16-month-old son needs surgery to remove a rare birthmark on his scalp as soon as possible and asks fans for advice.

Country singer Jana KramerHis son needs surgery to remove a birthmark on his scalp.

Jace, who is only 16 months old, has a benign sebaceous nevus on his head and the star hopes they will cut it off as soon as hospitals are not full of coronavirus sufferers.

"We have to eliminate it," he said. "I'm not sure if I should have surgery, obviously we're not going to do it now during crown time (sic)."

A sebaceous nevus is a rare birthmark that is often technically classified as a hair follicle tumor.

In a new Instagram video, Jana also reveals that she and her husband, Michael Caussin, they are not sure that they should schedule surgery now or wait until their child is a little older.

"I am concerned about the scalp and the hairline," added the "Whiskey" singer. "Scalps don't stop growing until they're 18, but I don't want to wait until I'm 18. It can look really nasty and kids are bad."

Jana has asked followers who have had similar experiences to get in touch and offer their advice.