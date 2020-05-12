Jamie Lee Curtis "Halloween" Watch Party; Endemol Shine & Plex Deal – Up News Info

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is planning a series of "watch parties" on Twitter, encouraging the audience to air a selected title at a specified time and discuss it online, along with special guests. The series begins on May 16 with a screening of Hallowe'en (2018), involving director David Gordon Green and Jamie Lee Curtis. On May 23, former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly will hold a screening of Apollo 13, followed by a projection of The breakfast club May 30.

Endemol Shine Group (ESG) has sold a series of programs to Plex, which the streamer with advertising funds will carry in the USA. USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. Programs that are part of the agreement include Anthony Bourdain: unknown pieces, bananas in pajamas, homicides in the city, treatment or not treatment and Kitchen master. Peaky Blinders It will also be available on Plex in Italy and Spain. Kasia Jablonska, director of digital distribution and monetization at ESG, said: “Plex is a unique platform, combining more types of content in one solution than any other streaming service in the industry, including a media storage solution and experience. original media player with a vast media library. We look forward to working and growing our business together. ”

BBC Studios has promoted Siân O’Callaghan to the newly created position of director of production operations in Wales, the production base that hosts shows including Doctor who. O & # 39; Callaghan will report to Lisa Opie, the UK's managing director of production, who has been responsible for changing the production arm in Wales for the past six years. "Siân has the perfect combination of skills for this role as we seek to grow our production business in Wales," said Opie.

WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks & Sales hired Fox executive Athreyan Sundararajan as its vice president of marketing and brand services in Southeast Asia and the Pacific region. Brands under his supervision will include Cartoon Network, Boomerang, HBO, Cinemax, Warner TV, and Oh! K after WarnerMedia brought Turner and HBO together under one roof. Previously, Sundararajan was Senior Vice President of Business & Marketing Strategy for Fox Networks Group, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia.