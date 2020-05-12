James Charles talks about becoming a positive force in the beauty community

James Charles he's proving he's more than just a good makeup artist.
In fact, the 20-year-old has many titles: content creator, designer, business owner; The list can go on. But now, James is taking on an even bigger and more important role than anyone could have expected. He is the latest star to get involved in raising awareness and funds for coronavirus relief.
He tells E! Exclusive news that now more than ever you want to be a "positive,quot; force in the beauty community, hence your decision to host one of the largest collaborations in YouTube history. On Tuesday afternoon, he shared the video "The Greatest Beauty Collaboration in History," which shows him and other influencers as Bretman Rock, Nikkie Tutorials and Nikita Dragun participating in the Pass the Brush challenge, all in the name of charity.
To strangers, for lack of a better word, it may seem like a small gesture, but anyone who follows James and his fellow artists knows that their collaboration is much more.
As James says, this 15-minute video demonstrates that there is a true sense of "solidarity,quot; among the many influencers, despite what people may think. "Obviously, the beauty community has been through a lot in the past few years and I feel there is a widespread misconception that we are all crazy and that we all hate each other, but that is not the truth by any means." Shares. "I have been very lucky to continue to be friends with many people in the community and we all have a really great relationship. We literally discussed it last night; we all watched the video and were very excited and proud of it."
Not only that, but their collaboration gives them the opportunity to spread joy in these uncertain times.
For James, he feels that putting "a smile on people's faces,quot; is the least he can do, as he is "lucky to be a YouTuber,quot; and working from home during quarantine.
Furthermore, the star mentions the emotional turmoil she experienced in 2019 and says that from now on she wants to focus on the brightest days ahead. "The past year has been very tough for me, but I finally feel like I am coming out of the storm and going through so many amazing and positive things," he shares. "2020 has been really strong for me, even if I have to work from home. I still feel like I'm making really powerful moves and positive moves and that's what I feel is the most important thing."
He continues: "I am really excited to be here and honestly to be alive and working very hard on exciting ideas. It's really great. As I said before, I am lucky to be a YouTuber and able to continue working to publish content."
Not that it was all sunshine and rainbows for James during the quarantine. He admits that this situation "is not ideal,quot; and that social distancing has been "quite hard,quot; for his mental health, but he says that filming videos like this has been a good "distraction,quot; in the midst of chaos.
It is also consoled by the "incredible,quot; success of the show. Instant influencer, which has been a success on YouTube not only with the Sisters but also with the beauty community in general. Since its premiere, millions of people have tuned in to see what the series is all about, something that makes James "really happy,quot; as it offers a "platform for smaller artists that I think really deserve it."
Having crossed his goal of creating an off-the-list show, James is now devoting all his energy and resources to his future projects, including launching Sisterland, his upcoming 21st birthday, and planning collaborations with big names like Doja Cat, Charlie Puthand Troye Sivan. Also, he teased a great "makeover,quot; with the fabulous and effervescent Jojo Siwa, who has been making headlines for his laid back looks.
That said, the artist obviously cannot "execute,quot; his plans for both his birthday and collaborations since Los Angeles is still under an order to remain at home. "We have to, of course, wait and be patient, but who knows? Patience is a virtue and sometimes the best things come to those who wait for it to be a sign. Anyway, it will be amazing once finally filmed. " Finger crossed, "he promises.
One thing you won't have to wait for is the launch of your new merchandise. This Thursday, Sisterland will be open for business and fans can't wait to get their hands on the cute items. James himself reveals that he has been wearing the sweatsuits "non-stop."
He jokes, "I've been sweating every day. My mother said to me, 'Okay, have you washed that sweater yet?' And I say, 'Yes, every night, but I'm going to wear it back to put because it is beautiful as hell and it is very comfortable. "
Additionally, the brand owner shares that with each purchase, customers will receive a free Sisters mask. And for those who want to help with relief from COVID-19, Sisterland apparel will donate a mask to a front-line worker for every mask purchased.
James says, "That's just another way I'm trying to do my part and give back to help make a positive impact for COVID-19."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
