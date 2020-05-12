James Charles talks about becoming a positive force in the beauty community

James Charles he's proving he's more than just a good makeup artist.

In fact, the 20-year-old has many titles: content creator, designer, business owner; The list can go on. But now, James is taking on an even bigger and more important role than anyone could have expected. He is the latest star to get involved in raising awareness and funds for coronavirus relief.

He tells E! Exclusive news that now more than ever you want to be a "positive,quot; force in the beauty community, hence your decision to host one of the largest collaborations in YouTube history. On Tuesday afternoon, he shared the video "The Greatest Beauty Collaboration in History," which shows him and other influencers as Bretman Rock, Nikkie Tutorials and Nikita Dragun participating in the Pass the Brush challenge, all in the name of charity.

To strangers, for lack of a better word, it may seem like a small gesture, but anyone who follows James and his fellow artists knows that their collaboration is much more.