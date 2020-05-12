"I've Never Had,quot; Cast Ages

It turns out that only three are old enough to drink.
It has been approximately two weeks since I have never It premiered on Netflix, and I think it's safe to say that it's one of the best and latest teen shows.
In choosing the show, Mindy Kaling emphasized wanting actors who were actually close to the age of the characters.
And even though none of them are in high school, I think they got pretty close:
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays Devi, is 18 years old.
Ramona Young, known as Eleanor, is 21 years old.
Lee Rodríguez, aka Fabiola, is 20 years old.
Darren Barnet, who plays Paxton, is 29 years old.
Jaren Lewison, known as Ben, is 20 years old.
Richa Shukla Moorjani, also known as Kamala, is 30 years old.
Are your real ages surprising? Tell us in the comments!
