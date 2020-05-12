"It is going to feel so good,quot;: Hudson small business owners excited to reopen – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Many Wisconsin stores may reopen for customers.

Governor Tony Evers signed an emergency order Monday that will allow grocery stores or shopping malls to offer purchases for up to five customers at a time. The order went into effect immediately.

Second Street is usually the heart of Hudson, but people have become used to seeing "Closed,quot; signs in storefronts. The news that those signs will now be turned around is the people's conversation.

Store owners know it will take time to get back to where they were before the pandemic, but they say the announcement is a definitive step in the right direction.

Val Aune owns two stores on Second Street: a women's clothing store and The Bees Knees.

READ MORE: Small business fight unites to sue Governor Tim Walz

"What is really amazing is that my co-worker and I were busy working here and we had no idea what had actually been announced," said Aune.

%MINIFYHTML1f5a23e202230f29e0c30aad4d190a9c14%

Your employees will also wear masks.

“It is going to feel very good. What is strange is that we had already caught some people out the door and the first thing I did was go hug each other, and now, you know, it's like we still can't hug each other, "Aune said.

Emphasis will also be placed on social distancing across the street, where Kendra Wiesemeyer runs a boutique called The 715. Business is down 80%, but she hopes that will change soon.

"We have missed everyone. We have missed the talks, so we can't wait to get back to that," Wiesemeyer said.

One of the reasons that Wisconsin decided to allow more companies to reopen is its percentage of positive cases of COVID-19. Over the past two weeks, the overall percentage of people who tested positive in Wisconsin began to decline steadily.

Minnesota is not seeing the same thing yet.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.