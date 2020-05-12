Israeli soldier killed in West Bank as tensions rise due to annexation push

JERUSALEM – A 21-year-old Israeli soldier died Tuesday morning when he was hit in the head by a heavy rock while his unit was completing a night-time arrest mission in a Palestinian village near Jenin in the northern West Bank, the army said . .
It was the first fatality for the Israeli army this year, and came as the region is preparing for a possible increase in violence in response to an Israeli push to annex land in the occupied West Bank that the Palestinians have long counted on. for a future state.
Sargeant. Ramat Gan's Amit Ben Ygal was in what the army described as a routine operation that resulted in the arrest of four Palestinians in Yaabed, west of Jenin, including some suspected of throwing stones at passing Israeli motorists, when He was hit by a stone thrown from a house on the outskirts of town, the army said.
He was wearing a helmet, but he did not save it.
A manhunt for his killer was underway on Tuesday, and the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that Israeli forces were raiding houses in Yaabed and had arrested seven other people around noon.
"We have a good assessment of who he is, and it is only a matter of time before they are detained," said an army spokesman, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus.
Colonel Conricus described Yaabed as "a place known for terrorists and sympathizers and supporters of terrorist activity, and many stone throwings." Palestinian officials said militants representing Fatah, which controls the West Bank, and its rival Hamas, claimed supporters in the area.
In a Facebook Live video at noon, Israeli forces could be seen arresting a woman and firing a large round of tear gas at residents and journalists.
Saed Zaid Kilani, the mayor of Yaabed, said that during the Tuesday morning chase, a village sanitation worker who was picking up trash had been shot, as had two other villagers.
Kilani said Israeli forces had been in Yaabed, a city of approximately 20,000 inhabitants, repeatedly over the past week and that they had confronted residents each time, firing tear gas and rubber bullets.
The Israeli army did not provide details on why the four Palestinians were arrested, but described the mission as the type of operation that the security forces carry out almost every night.
Kamel Abu Shamleh, a member of the village municipal council, said two of his sons had been taken after their home was raided by about 10 soldiers at 4 am, as their family was eating their food before the dawn of Ramadan. before the fast of the day. He said it was the first time they had been arrested and that the soldiers did not give a reason.
Abu Shamleh said he had called the Red Cross and another humanitarian group for fear that their children could be harmed while they were in Israeli custody in retaliation for the murder of Sergeant Ben Ygal.
The murder of Sergeant Ben Ygal seemed to fuel tensions, to say the least. A creepy video showing a trail of blood from where he was hit was shared thousands of times on Palestinian social media on Tuesday morning.
In Gaza, Hamas praised the murder, and Ibrahim al-Madhoun, an analyst close to the militant group, wrote on Twitter and Telegram: “The annexation policy in the West Bank will face intense resistance: rock, knife, weapon, explosion. "
Israel has not lost a soldier in the West Bank since August, when a 19-year-old student who had enlisted technically but was still studying in a yeshiva was stabbed to death near his school. The last combat soldier killed, in March 2019, was guarding a hitchhiking station near the settlement city of Ariel.
In a heartbreaking radio interview on Tuesday morning, Sergeant Ben Ygal's father, Baruch, recalled how his son, calling home from a high school trip to the concentration camps in Poland which is a rite of passage for Israeli youths, he had asked permission to enlist as a combat soldier
"I said to him," Amit, my precious, you are my only son, understand the meaning. "He said," Dad, we have no other country. We have no other country. "
Mr. Ben Ygal added: "I am broken and broken now."
Mohammed Najib contributed reports from Ramallah, the West Bank and Adam Rasgon of Tel Aviv.