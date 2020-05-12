Image: Getty

Melania Trump has been taking the directive wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing much more seriously than her husband, who refuses to do the bare minimum and slap his swollen face, reportedly out of fear it would look "ridiculous", a ship that has someone who should tell you has sadly already sailed. According to CNN's Kate BennettSince early April, Melania has "increased coronavirus prevention methods to include mandatory masks in the East Wing and in the residence. "As for time, this corresponds approximately to the launching of the CDC guidelines on masking, so congratulations, I suppose, for doing the minimum!

Its policy contrasts with that of the West Wing, which just instituted mandatory masking: for everyone except Donald Trump on Monday after Donald and Katie Miller's personal valet, Mike Pence's assistant and a A woman who I suppose has had sex with Stephen Miller, both tested positive for covid-19. These two very different approaches to health and safety, along with the revealing fact that Melania's masking rules enlarge to the executive residence, I wonder if Melania has used the covid-19 pandemic as excuse to finally she distances herself socially from her husband, a man whom she claims to love but also a man whose death she would like, according to Trump the same, not to shed a tear?

As CNN's Bennett reported, although people are required to wear masks in the east wing and in the executive residence, there is a contingency plan that appears to have been designed to recognize Melania's husband's aversion to wearing masks. and keep it as far away from it as possible. "If Trump is in a situation where he is with someone in the White House who cannot socially distance himself or wear a mask, that person is screened before he makes contact within six feet," he wrote.

Unfortunately for Melania, as of May 7, her husband is now being tested daily for covid-19. Sorry Melania!