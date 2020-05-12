Irv Gotti calls 50 Cent A & # 39; Clown & # 39; after the Southwest-T troll

Last week 50 Cent roasted Irv Gotti, claiming he owed the recently released BMF co-founder Southwest-T money. Irv says 50 is a "clown,quot;.

"Everyone. Please stop entertaining the clowns. I don't have the time or energy to entertain the clowns. Irv Gotti doesn't owe anyone a penny," Irv tweeted.

She then posted a screenshot of the tweet along with a long title clarifying the status of her relationship with Southwest-T.

"They're all talking nonsense * t. If they still don't know Homie is a clown and he's on my dick and he'll say or do anything for attention," he wrote. "I don't owe you or a man a penny. That's not what I am. Me and T are great. Let's say I owe him a penny or he gave me money. That will never happen. Because. Me. Irv Gotti never took 1 penny from him. I've always been great with my BMF n * ggas. "

