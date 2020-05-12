Home Entertainment Irv Gotti calls 50 Cent A & # 39; Clown & #...

Irv Gotti calls 50 Cent A & # 39; Clown & # 39; after the Southwest-T troll

Last week 50 Cent roasted Irv Gotti, claiming he owed the recently released BMF co-founder Southwest-T money. Irv says 50 is a "clown,quot;.

"Everyone. Please stop entertaining the clowns. I don't have the time or energy to entertain the clowns. Irv Gotti doesn't owe anyone a penny," Irv tweeted.

