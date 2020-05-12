Home Technology Instagram launches new features to help companies – Latest news

Instagram launches new features to help companies – Latest news

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Instagram launches new features to help companies - Latest news
%MINIFYHTML1db303b1448a5272829d0f4d636b02ec14%
Facebook-owned Instagram announced new features to help companies facing huge challenges during the Covid-19 crisis.

Instagram released a "Support Small Business,quot; sticker that users can incorporate into their stories to talk about their favorite small businesses.

Other Instagram users will be able to see who is using the sticker through a shared story, creating awareness and visibility for those companies.

"As many stores remain closed and social media serves as a major online street, the move to doing business online is more urgent than ever," Instagram said in a statement.

"We are announcing new ways for people to support and discover small businesses, along with more tools to keep businesses informed and connected to their customers," added the photo-sharing app.

The company is also making it easier for companies to communicate with customers by adding a dedicated Business Inbox in the Messenger app, reports TechCrunch.

Instagram also said that Facebook's Nearby Companies feature can be used to find information on which local companies continue to provide goods and services, send messages to those companies, and buy them through third-party apps, giving those companies more traffic. virtual.

"We want to do everything we can to support small businesses right now, whether it's creating new tools to help them stay in touch with customers, or empowering people to easily show their love to the businesses they care about." said Justin Osofsky, Instagram's chief operating officer. .

Businesses on Facebook can also tag COVID-19 related posts on their pages to keep people up-to-date.

%MINIFYHTML1db303b1448a5272829d0f4d636b02ec15%

//-- BEGIN Chartbeat CODE -- if(typeof TimesGDPR != 'undefined' && typeof TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback == 'function'){ TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback(function(dataObj){ if((typeof dataObj != 'undefined') && !dataObj.isEUuser){ (function(){ function loadChartbeat() { window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime(); var e = document.createElement('script'); e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript'); e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript'); e.setAttribute('src', (("https:" == document.location.protocol) ? "https://s3.amazonaws.com/" : "http://") + "static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js"); try{document.body.appendChild(e);}catch(e){} } $( window ).load(function() {loadChartbeat();}); })(); } }); }

//--END Chartbeat CODE -- //-- Facebook Pixel Code -- !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function() {n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)} ;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n; n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=();t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)(0);s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '1181341651961954'); // Insert your pixel ID here. fbq('track', 'PageView'); //-- DO NOT MODIFY --> //-- End Facebook Pixel Code -->

RELATED ARTICLES

Google Play Music Dies This Year, Imports From YT Music Library Begin Today

Google Play Music Dies This Year, Imports From YT Music Library...

Much of China's new rocket has just crashed into Earth - BGR

Much of China's new rocket has just crashed into Earth –...

Redesigned 14-inch MacBook Pro to launch next year - BGR

Redesigned 14-inch MacBook Pro to launch next year – BGR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©