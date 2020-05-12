Instagram launches new features to help companies – Latest news

Facebook-owned Instagram announced new features to help companies facing huge challenges during the Covid-19 crisis.

Instagram released a "Support Small Business,quot; sticker that users can incorporate into their stories to talk about their favorite small businesses.

Other Instagram users will be able to see who is using the sticker through a shared story, creating awareness and visibility for those companies.

"As many stores remain closed and social media serves as a major online street, the move to doing business online is more urgent than ever," Instagram said in a statement.

"We are announcing new ways for people to support and discover small businesses, along with more tools to keep businesses informed and connected to their customers," added the photo-sharing app.

The company is also making it easier for companies to communicate with customers by adding a dedicated Business Inbox in the Messenger app, reports TechCrunch.

Instagram also said that Facebook's Nearby Companies feature can be used to find information on which local companies continue to provide goods and services, send messages to those companies, and buy them through third-party apps, giving those companies more traffic. virtual.

"We want to do everything we can to support small businesses right now, whether it's creating new tools to help them stay in touch with customers, or empowering people to easily show their love to the businesses they care about." said Justin Osofsky, Instagram's chief operating officer. .

Businesses on Facebook can also tag COVID-19 related posts on their pages to keep people up-to-date.

