Inside view of Dwayne Johnson's personal life to be published in Photo Book

Coming from friend photographer Hiram García, & # 39; The Rock: Through the Lens: His Life, His Movies, His World & # 39; will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the time of the star of & # 39; Jumanji & # 39; in the various sets.

Up News Info –

DwayneThe rockJohnson's photographer friend Hiram Garcia will release a photo book documenting the star's personal life.

Fans of the actor will get an inside look at Johnson's life and career in the upcoming release "The Rock: Through the Lens: His Life, His Movies, His World".

Garcia, who also serves as a producing partner for the action man, met Dwayne in college and is the brother of the man's 48-year-old ex-wife. Dany Garcia.

"I wanted to create something for DJ (Johnson) that would serve as a trip down memory lane," he tells People magazine. "Then, looking at everything holistically, I realized that there was a story here that other people could also enjoy."

He adds, "I am honored to take a look, from my perspective, at the life of a brother, friend, and colleague who is admired and loved by many around the world."

The book features photos of Johnson and his wife. Lauren Hashian, along with her four-year-old daughter Jasmine, in an aquarium in Miami, Florida. The two also share their two-year-old daughter Tiana, while Johnson is also the father of 18-year-old Simone.

<br />

The new publication will also offer a behind-the-scenes look at Johnson's time on the set of hit movies like "Jumanji: the next level"and"Fast and Furious Gifts: Hobbs and Shaw"

"The Rock: Through the Lens: His Life, His Movies, His World" will be released on September 8.