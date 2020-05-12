Indy Jamma Jones and YouTube skaters are inspiring

Exercising at home sucks. I take my hat off to anyone who can keep fit without a gym or equipment. I don't have the discipline or attention span to commit to training alone with myself and any video I can find online. In a desperate quest to maintain a certain level of personal fitness while taking refuge in place, my mind has gone to dark and desperate places. For a week, I stared at a corner of my apartment and wondered if I could fit on a Peloton bike, if by some miracle I could afford to buy one. In my darkest hour, I turned to YouTube to search for my favorite activity, watching other people exercise. There, a crazy idea sank my claws: what if I learned to skate?

Actually, he had been thinking about skating for a while; the seed was planted by a group chat when someone joked that my group of friends should form a roller skating gang. At first, it was just a funny joke about how I had high levels of roller derby aggression, but soon targeted ads started popping up on Instagram. The skates were very pretty, made from vegan leather in a neutral but still eye-catching pink hue, offset by purple laces and wheels. The skaters in the ads seemed to be having the best time of their lives, it was all very seductive. They also had really nice muscular legs and it turns out I'm ready to sell my soul to regain my lost leg definition. It was a four-wheeled siren song.

What he knew about skating and skate culture was limited to what he had learned from Edge and Whipping itSo I was hoping to find a lot of white California guys using the skate lingo that I couldn't understand. I found some of that (it took me four videos to understand what "truck"It was), but the culture itself was not the dirty white boy band I expected. I met so many women and gender non-conforming people from different ethnic origins who absolutely killed him in skating and who promoted inclusion. Veteran skaters had content specifically for rookies, it made no sense that roller skating was an exclusive club for the gifted. Indy Jamma Jones, a joyful ambassador to the world of skating with a YouTube channel, was the drug of entry. In his videos, basic skating seems less intimidating on my own. I'm certainly not delusional enough to believe that it would be easy to start skating backwards, but Indy's virtual encouragement makes the attempt feel possible. He had also shown fantastic skating fashion.

I had decided that with zero knowledge of skating and zero coordination overall, I could make roller skating my outdoor social distance exercise. Sure, running is a viable outdoor exercise option, too, but running doesn't require equipment. Quarantine has taught me that it's not just the intensity or the camaraderie that I miss about going to the gym; It is the feeling of touching heavy and shiny things. There is something about gym equipment, like rowers or kettlebells, that makes training feel more productive. It is also a tangible way to track progress. Getting better with push-ups at home is subjective to how my body feels on a given day, but I can see that going from a 90-pound leg press to a 125-pound leg press is a step forward. Unless I install a squat rack in my room, roller skating seems to be the best option.

While a skate is not the same as a bar, it is an exercise that requires you to get some equipment and learn something new. What you didn't know is that beginner safe roller skates are not exactly cheap. An "entry level" skate can cost between $ 99 and $ 200, protective gear is another $ 100 depending on how much you need. While I have spent quite a few pennies on skates, pads, and a nice helmet, I have chosen to justify these purchases by singing "at least it wasn't a platoon" to me over and over again.