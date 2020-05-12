Increased Evidence Could Lead to NFL Season, Says Dr. Anthony Fauci

Anthony Fauci believes that there is no way that the NFL season can start soon amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, the league has about four months left before the start, at which point the federal government's leading infectious disease expert believes it is at least "feasible,quot; for fans to be able to watch professional football go on as planned.

However, those fans are most likely watching from afar in September, and not sitting in the stands, Fauci said in comments posted Monday by NBCSports.com. There is a possibility that NFL stadiums may have a third or even half of their seats occupied, but attendees would still have to participate in appropriate social distancing.

However, none of this will be possible unless tests to detect the coronavirus increase and help to dramatically reduce the infection rate, said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. Generalized preventive protocols will still be More importantly, he said, in case the pandemic escalates in the fall and / or winter.

"Even if the virus drops dramatically in June and July and August, as the virus begins to reappear in the fall, it would be, in my opinion, a shame for us if we don't have all the mechanisms to prevent it from exploding again," said Fauci. . In other words, enough evidence to evaluate everyone who needs to be evaluated. Sufficient testing so that when someone becomes infected, they can immediately perform contact tracing and isolation to prevent infection from going from a couple of infections to hundreds of infections. This is how you control an outbreak. "

"If you go fast, and now it's September. The season begins. I say you can't have a season, it's impossible, "he added." There is too much infection out there. It does not matter what you do. But I hope that by the time you get to September it's not going to be like it is now. "

At a White House press conference on Monday, President Donald Trump said the United States conducts up to 300,000 coronavirus tests per day and that the number will increase "substantially." Antigen testing, for which the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency clearance on Friday, is a new approach that promises to check "millions of people,quot; for possible infections in late August, Fauci said.

That's when the NFL would be hosting training camps in preparation for the scheduled start of its regular season on September 10. The league eliminated offseason practices in person, but followed the April draft by releasing a full schedule last week. The schedule seems to allow for the possibility that the NFL may truncate its season from 16 to 14 or even 12 games.

"The plan is to move forward normally to play a full season, a full schedule, until the medical community tells us otherwise," Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, said last week. "And that has been our focus since day 1 … Let's just make sure we are responsible, we are doing proper planning."

Fauci said the NFL should expect to evaluate players both the night before and the morning of games. In that scenario, he suggested that a player with a positive result might not be enough to cancel a game, because it could be an "outlier,quot; result. However, if four players, a relatively low number on a list of 55 players, test positive, that could indicate that "the others that are negative are really positive."

"Once you end up having a situation where it seems to have spread within a team, you have a real problem. You should close it," he added, suggesting that the entire team should be quarantined for two weeks.

Such a development would cause major problems for the NFL, but Fauci offered some hope to soccer fans who fear a complete cancellation of the 2020 season.

"I think it is feasible that players with negative tests can play in an empty stadium," he said. "It's guaranteed? No way. . . . Also, if the virus is so low that even in the general community the risk is low, then you might see one-third of the stadium or half of the stadium fill so people can be six feet away. I mean, that's something that is feasible again depending on the level of infection.

"I keep going back to that: it's going to depend."

