In Israel, modern medicine struggles with the ghosts of the Third Reich

JERUSALEM – The blast threw him into the sky, legs first, before crashing to the ground.

It was June 2002, at the height of the second Palestinian intifada. Dvir Musai, then a 13-year-old Israeli scholar from a Jewish religious settlement, was on a cherry picking trip in the southern West Bank. On his way back to the bus, he stepped on a mine laid by Palestinian militants and was seriously injured, along with two other children.