In Israel, modern medicine struggles with the ghosts of the Third Reich

JERUSALEM – The blast threw him into the sky, legs first, before crashing to the ground.
It was June 2002, at the height of the second Palestinian intifada. Dvir Musai, then a 13-year-old Israeli scholar from a Jewish religious settlement, was on a cherry picking trip in the southern West Bank. On his way back to the bus, he stepped on a mine laid by Palestinian militants and was seriously injured, along with two other children.
"There was a lot of smoke, lumps of earth were falling, a smell of burning and gunpowder," recalled Musai, now 31.
Decades of agony followed. Mr. Musai's right foot felt like it was permanently on fire. And then last year, a surgeon offered him hope, and a disturbing revelation.
In preoperatively at the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, Dr. Madi el-Haj told his patient that the anatomical atlas he would use to guide him through the intricate nerve pathways had been produced by the Nazis. His illustrations are believed to be based on the dissected victims of the Nazi judicial system under Hitler's Third Reich.
If there were objections, Dr. el-Haj told the Musai family that they could operate without him, but it would be more difficult. He noted that there was rabbinical approval for the use of the book.
Mr. Musai's mother, Chana, had lost family members in the Holocaust.
"She said, 'If you can help now, we will use it,'" Musai recalled.
That heartbreaking decision was at the center of a long-standing debate on the ethics of leveraging the knowledge derived from extensive Nazi medical and scientific experimentation, and in this case, the ethics of textbook use, "Atlas of Topographic and Applied Human Anatomy.
Eduard Pernkopf's book stands out for its precision and detail, and even in an era of cutting-edge images, some surgeons, including those who perform peripheral nerve procedures, still find his drawings invaluable.
In a perverse twist, the more advanced the relatively new field of peripheral nerve surgery becomes, the more dependent on the atlas some of its found practitioners say. This is because even high-tech images are of limited use for complex discipline, surgeons said.
Pernkopf began working at the atlas of the University of Vienna, where he became president of anatomy in 1933, the year he joined the Nazi party. With Hitler's invasion of Austria in 1938, he became dean of the medical school, then president of the university.
The illustrators Pernkopf turned to for producing the atlas were also Nazi enthusiasts. Three of the four illustrators incorporated swastikas, SS lightning, and other Nazi insignia into their signatures, features of evil drawn from later editions.
Less is clear about the people whose bodies were dissected so that illustrators can produce their work. Over the years, there have been questions about whether some were killed in Hitler's death camps. Those questions remain unsolved, but many experts believe that most of the prisoners were Austrians convicted in court.
After the war, Pernkopf spent three years in an allied prison camp, but was not charged with war crimes. He continued to work on the atlas until his death in 1955.
A two-volume edition was published in five languages, and the first American edition came out in 1963. Elsevier, a European scientific publisher who currently holds the copyright, stopped printing it for ethical reasons, but the volumes can be found in private collections. and bought on eBay and Amazon.
Scholars first raised questions about the origins of the atlas in the 1980s when the Cold War's "Great Silence,quot; about the Nazis' medical legacy began to crack.
In the 1990s, the controversy attracted increased public attention.
Dr. Howard Israel, an oral surgeon from Columbia University who routinely used the atlas, exposed the Nazi symbols in the artists' signatures included in the first editions of the book.
Then, Dr. Israel and Dr. William Seidelman, a Toronto physician, asked for help from the official Israel Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem, asking him to pressure the University of Vienna to investigate the background of the atlas and dissected corpses that their authors used. . After some initial reluctance, the university agreed.
"Things started to fall apart," said Dr. Seidelman, who now lives in Jerusalem.
From 1938 to 1945, the university's anatomical institute received more than 1,370 bodies of prisoners executed by the Vienna judicial system, according to the findings of an investigative committee. More than half had been political prisoners, people attacked by the Nazi regime. At the time in Austria, joking about Hitler was enough to guarantee execution, often by beheading.
Dr. el-Haj, the Hadassah surgeon, said he was first introduced to the atlas while studying with Dr. Susan Mackinnon, a pioneer in peripheral nerve surgery, at the University of Washington in St. Louis.
"She knew he was from Israel, she thought he was a Jewish guy," he recalled.
That he was, in fact, a Muslim Arab from Galilee did not change anything.
"It surprised me," he said. "It is a question of humanity,quot;.
Dr. Mackinnon purchased her first copy in the early 1980s as a young plastic surgeon in Baltimore, and used it to guide many of her surgical procedures.
But concerned about the provenance of the illustrations, Dr. Mackinnon photocopied the first scholarly articles on Pernkopf's past a few years later and kept them in the book as a constant reminder.
In 2015, Dr. Mackinnon and her partner Andrew Yee wanted to share atlas drawings on an online teaching platform, and sought an opinion from Dr. Sabine Hildebrandt, a Boston physician who studied the Third Reich.
An international effort was already underway to determine how to handle unearthed human remains and medical specimens from the Holocaust era.
Dr. Hildebrandt accepted Dr. Mackinnon's consultation and consulted with other experts, leading to a special set of recommendations on the Pernkopf atlas in a document known as "Vienna Protocol. It was written by a prominent American rabbi and ethicist, Joseph A. Polak, and formally adopted by a 2017 expert symposium at Yad Vashem. According to the protocol, the atlas can be used if there is a full disclosure about its origins.
In a recent survey by an international group of nervous surgeons, Dr. Mackinnon and Mr. Yee found that 59 percent of the 182 respondents knew the Pernkopf atlas, 41 percent had used it at some point, and 13 percent one hundred was currently using it.
But the debate is hardly resolved.
Dr. Justin M. Sacks, chief of the division of plastic and reconstructive surgery at the University of Washington, said he had never found the atlas until he arrived at the department this year. He argued that it was morally and ethically wrong to use it and that perfectly suitable substitutes were available in print or online.
"I am not looking to spark controversy," he said in an interview, "but I am looking to put it where it belongs: in a museum."
Dr. el-Haj said that while the alternatives might be good enough in other medical fields, when it came to peripheral nerve surgery, they were no match for Pernkopf.
One of the eight brothers, Dr. el-Haj grew up in an agricultural village and He aspired to become a nervous surgeon, he said, hoping to help his father, who as a young man was left with an arm and a leg paralyzed by a workplace accident. After studying in the United States, Dr. el-Haj returned to Jerusalem with his own Pernkopf volumes in August 2018.
Around the same time, Musai, who had undergone dozens of operations since his injury, returned to his doctors. Now married, the father of two children, he could barely walk. His foot couldn't bear the weight of a sheet at night.
He was referred to Dr. el-Haj.
From his days as a medical student in Hadassah, Dr. el-Haj, 40, remembered Mr. Musai as an angry teenager in terrible pain harboring a hatred for Arabs.
Mr. Musai acknowledges that this was the case.
"The truth is that if Madi had been sent to me at the beginning of my injury, I would have said no," Musai said. "Not because of the atlas, but because I had a big problem with the Arab population. I saw in all of them the terrorist who hurt me ”.
But now, years later, Dr. el-Haj performed some tests and scheduled surgery. Guided by Pernkopf's atlas, which he took to the operating room, he found a shrapnel necklace around the nerve, located the main branches causing the pain, and knocked them down, alleviating their suffering.
"Sounds like a good joke," said Musai. "The Muslim surgeon with the Nazi atlas operating on a Jew,quot;.
The lives of Dr. el-Haj and Mr. Musai have been intertwined ever since.
Mr. Musai visited the family of the doctor in his town. And when Dr. el-Haj's mother was hospitalized in Hadassah, Mr. Musai, who now works as a guide there, visited her. Dr. el-Haj has also taken his children to visit the Musais in their West Bank settlement.
Dr. el-Haj said he had used the atlas in approximately 90 percent of his operations, always explaining his background to patients.
"No patient has refused," he said. "Never. Because these people can make a pact with the devil to get out of their pain."