I'm going to fight for it, I deserve it. – Dallas ISD students want to graduate in person – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

I'm going to fight for it, I deserve it. – Dallas ISD students want to graduate in personDallas ISD is sticking with a virtual online graduation for safety during the coronavirus pandemic. 16 minutes ago

Dallas Mayor Announces New Health Care Access Czar COVID-19Mayor Eric Johnson said he also wants to see much more evidence. 4 hours ago

6-year-old Dallas boy found tied up in a shed describes abuse: hose spray, kicked, not allowed in homeThe boy told child abuse detectives during a forensic interview, every time his grandmother left the house, she would put him in the shed, tie him up and tell him he was wrong. 4 hours ago

North Texas Nail Salons fighting to get workers back during the coronavirus pandemic"For your safety, we respect your decisions," said Jake Nguyen, salon manager. "Some of them have not yet returned." 4 hours ago

New concern for parents regarding COVID-19Some children across the country have become ill with an inflammatory syndrome similar to Kawasaki disease. Doctors are now looking for the connection between the syndrome and Covid-19. 4 hours ago

The reopening of TexasUp News Info 11 details the next steps, the extreme measures companies are taking and their customer rights in a special issue of Up News Info 11 News on Wednesday at 6PM on Up News Info 11 News. 5 hours ago

Despite the rejection, Dallas ISD keeps virtual graduationsAlthough the Superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District, Dr. Michael Hinojosa, said he had reconsidered graduation plans, he said the district will stick to virtual ceremonies on the advice of health officials. 5 hours ago

Experts believe fewer people report child abuse casesAdvocates for children are sounding an alarm as concerns grow over an unprecedented drop in reports of child abuse. 5 hours ago

Governor Abbott Talks About Shelley Luther Case, New Plans To Reopen TexasGovernor Greg Abbott joined Up News Info 11 News at 5 p.m. to discuss the recent case involving Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, and plans to reopen more businesses in Texas. %MINIFYHTML0fa26e09c8832850619ce7d500b0b9a917% 5 hours ago

Now hiring: Dallas County Community College District offers free job skills programsThe unemployment figures are staggering and economic experts say the trend will continue before the coronavirus pandemic ends. 5 hours ago

Stimulus Verification Deadline – You have until Wednesday to give your bank information to the IRSAfter Wednesday, the IRS will send millions of files to the Fiscal Services Office to print paper checks. 5 hours ago

Residents honor health workers at Flower MoundResidents honored health workers at the Texas Presbyterian Health in Flower Mound as they continue the fight against COVID-19. 5 hours ago

Dallas ISD students begin petition to apply pressure for graduation in person"I have worked for years and all the other districts seem to be able to find something, but they are putting us online," said Aubrey Tierney. 5 hours ago

A lot of rain is forecast with some jumpsDon't keep those umbrellas just yet. More rains are expected throughout North Texas. 5 hours ago

Tarrant County COVID-19 test sites created but not filledThe county has loosened the ratings, trying to get more people tested. 6 hours ago

Ones for wellness: managing stress during the pandemicAt today's Ones For Wellness, here is a way to manage the stress you may be having due to the coronavirus pandemic. 6 hours ago

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issues warning to Dallas County of "illegal restrictions,quot;Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a severe warning to Dallas County about "unconstitutional and illegal restrictions,quot; during the coronavirus pandemic. 6 hours ago

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Appoints Czar COVID-19 for Health and Access to Health CareMayor Johnson says he has asked Dr. Kelvin Baggett to be the COVID-19 Access to Health Care Czar for the City of Dallas. 7 hours ago