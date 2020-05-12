"Im Essential,quot;: Minnesota Jewelry Company Focuses on Documenting COVID-19 Life – Up News Info

A Minnesota jewelry company is helping us all document history in a fun way.

Larissa Loden is selling what she calls Quarantine Craft Club kits. Homemade bracelets come with select phrases like "We can do difficult things,quot; and "I am essential."

They are meant to be stacked and collected. She says this business pivot has helped her company stay afloat in these difficult times.

They are $ 30 and can be purchased here.

Other things people can do to document this is journaling, collecting newspapers, or taking photos of things related to COVID-19, Loden says.

A mother from Canada has created My 2020 COVID-19 Time Capsule for children and adults. It can be downloaded for free here.