Ilze Hugo on the pandemic novel "The Down Days,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

Ilze Hugo's new book "The Down Days,quot; tells a hauntingly similar story to the one unfolding around the world.

The South African author writes in her novel about the impact of an infectious disease in the apocalyptic sick city of Cape Town, South Africa. People wear masks, public laughter is prohibited, and facts are subjective. Hugo could never have imagined that he would launch a book during something like the global coronavirus pandemic.

"It is absolutely insane because when I wrote this and I thought it would not be good to quarantine Cape Town, but then I thought it was very far-fetched," Hugo said in an interview with DJ Sixsmith of Up News Info Local. "I thought that will never happen and here we are. It's crazy."

Hugo has been researching the impact of infectious diseases on society for years. The author has always been fascinated by the subject, but never thought she would write a post-apocalyptic pandemic novel. Hugo has spent a lot of time thinking about how big events like a pandemic change people.

"We always think we know who we are and then something like this pops up and completely ruins your perceptions of what kind of person you are," said Hugo. "I loved playing with normal characters and finding out how they will change as this changes." The whole event progresses and they have to fall in difficult times. They have to find new ways to earn money and what they will do in that situation and who they will be. I think that is why we are fascinated by pandemic novels and post-apocalyptic novels because people like to think about how I will react in that kind of situation. "

"The Down Days," is available where books are sold.