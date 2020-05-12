IFC Midnight Acquires Retro "Rent-A-Pal" Thriller – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Midnight has acquired North American rights to Jon Stevenson's thriller Rent-A-Pal. The film will be released in September.

Inspired by real life VHS tape, Rent-A-Friend: The Original Companion, Rent-A-Pal It takes place in 1990 and follows a lone bachelor named David (Brian Landis Folkins). In a pre-Tinder media era, David seeks to find an escape from the day-to-day job of caring for his elderly mother (Kathleen Brady). While searching for a partner through a video dating service, he discovers a strange VHS tape called Rent-A-Pal directed by a charismatic gentleman named Andy (Wil Wheaton). The film offers him the company, compassion and friendship he so badly needs, but Andy's friendship comes at a cost, and David is desperate to pay that price. Amy Rutledge also stars.

"It is an honor to have my directorial debut released on IFC Midnight," said Stevenson. “Her high-quality genre entertainment story has directly inspired my work. Being part of its rich film library now is surreal. I look forward to working with your team on the launch Rent-A-Pal. This movie is close and dear to my heart and I am really excited for the world to see it. And for the world to see a very different side of Wil Wheaton. "

In addition to writing and directing, Stevenson produces alongside Annie Elizabeth Baker, Jimmy Weber in Pretty People Pictures. J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures also produce.

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films Acquisitions and Productions EVP Arianna Bocco and Acquisitions Coordinator Adam Koehler with BoulderLight Pictures on behalf of the filmmakers.