I just found out that Jim Carrey paints graphic portraits of Donald Trump and Coronavirus, and they certainly are something

Bradley Lamb
Well that's something I didn't expect from Jim Carrey.

Jim Carrey has spent his quarantine time growing a beard and painting.

Day 1. I am growing my beard until we all go back to work. I will post photos so you can admire the miracle of my mindless transformation. Normally, I try to stay at the forefront of entertainment. Now I will conquer the edge without cuts. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether

The beard is getting there.

But we are not here to talk about the gradual growth of your facial hair, we are here to talk about your paintings.

Warner Bros.

Sorry I had to use this gif !!

Jim Carrey loves to paint.

Like Captain Ahab, obsessed with a white whale of earthly dominance, Trump attracts all those who allow his madness to his fate. Will we wake up to the truth or ignore our own senses and blindly follow a maniac into the abyss? Me? "They call me Ishmael!"

His favorite subject is Donald Trump.

But in 2020, Jim focused solely on mango content.

Happy New Year to all! This year, let's fill our hearts with gratitude: Trying every month in 2020 is if it's May and the trees are full of mangoes! Yyyyyyummy!

A squirrel with a handle:

If a squirrel steals your mango in Central Park, just buy another one, it's not worth it!

Ants climbing on a handle:

Sometimes what appears to be an insurmountable clog turns out to be a large, ripe mango. # 758

It was a whole new creative direction for Jim.

But since the times of Coronavirus, Jim returned to the content of Trump.

Trump yelling at people on the beach:

Trump is willing to risk countless lives to save his economic record. He has completely become the mayor of Jaws.

Trump on "PornStorm,quot; in bed:

Because COVID-19 cases double every three days in New York, the president assures Wall Street that he can handle important tissues.

The Grim Reaper turns it off:

My review: "Very interesting, Jim. Very interesting!"

