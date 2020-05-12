I just found out that Jim Carrey paints graphic portraits of Donald Trump and Coronavirus, and they certainly are something

Well that's something I didn't expect from Jim Carrey.
Jim Carrey has spent his quarantine time growing a beard and painting.
The beard is getting there.
But we are not here to talk about the gradual growth of your facial hair, we are here to talk about your paintings.
Jim Carrey loves to paint.
His favorite subject is Donald Trump.
But in 2020, Jim focused solely on mango content.
A squirrel with a handle:
Ants climbing on a handle:
It was a whole new creative direction for Jim.
But since the times of Coronavirus, Jim returned to the content of Trump.
Trump yelling at people on the beach:
Trump on "PornStorm,quot; in bed:
The Grim Reaper turns it off:
My review: "Very interesting, Jim. Very interesting!"
