Hulu's "Solar Opposites" Is Best Original Comedy Premiere on Streaming Service – Up News Info

Hulu says it's successful in Solar opposites, an original adult animation series from the creative team behind Rick and Morty.

The show, which premiered last Friday, has become the best original comedy from the Disney-owned streaming service to date. It was the second most viewed title on Hulu in the full seven-day weekly list despite being on its fifth day of release.

According to Hulu figures, more than 40% of viewers who started the series watched all eight episodes within two days of its debut. Unlike many Hulu originals released in a staggered format, like three at a time and then weekly until the end, Solar opposites everything fell at once.

A grain of salt that applies to all transmission data is that they are selected from companies and not run through third-party measurement services. Nielsen has begun to dive into streaming metering, but not with anything like the frequency of traditional daily linear TV ratings.

Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty) and Mike McMahan (producer Rick and Morty and Star Trek: lower decks), Solar opposites features four aliens landing in a suburban American home.

Adult animation has become a key audience attraction on Hulu. More than half of its 32 million subscribers have seen a title in the genre, and almost 40% see it at least once a month.

Disney took over Hulu last year, ending its long career as a joint venture between multiple partners, primarily Disney, NBCUniversal, and 21st Century Fox.