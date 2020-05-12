How to transfer your library from Google Play Music to YouTube Music – BGR

Google Play Music is finally closing before the end of the year, leaving YouTube Music as Google's only music streaming platform.

On Tuesday, Google began sending invitations for Google Play Music users to transfer their music libraries to YouTube Music before Play Music closed.

The transfer process can be completed on mobile devices or from a web browser.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Considering how many messaging apps Google has introduced, closed, and renamed in recent years, it's somewhat surprising that its two music platforms are consolidated into a single service by the end of the year. Google Play Music will be taken over by YouTube Music, and on Tuesday Google announced one of the last steps in the process that allows subscribers to seamlessly switch to YouTube.

Google is now inviting Google Play Music users to transfer their music libraries, preferences, and playlists to YouTube Music. Both services will remain online for the foreseeable future, but those of you who are still on the legacy platform now have all the tools they need to make the change when they are ready to do so.

Here are the steps to follow if you want to transfer your library with an iPhone or Android device:

Download the YouTube Music app (iOS / Android).

Open the app and look for the banner on the home screen that says "Transfer your Play Music library,quot;. You will also see an option in Settings that says "Transfer from Google Play Music,quot;. Both will start the process, but if you can't find them, you haven't received the invitation yet.

Once you press the "Let & # 39; s Go,quot; button in the app, Google Play Music will show you everything that will transfer to YouTube Music, including "uploads, purchases, songs and albums added, personal and subscribed playlists , I like it and I don't like it, selected stations ". and personal taste preferences. "

Press the large "Transfer,quot; button and the process will begin. It could take anywhere from a few minutes to a few days, but Google will send you emails and notifications when the transfer is complete.

If you prefer to go through the transfer process from a web browser, watch the following YouTube video to see the steps you must follow (although they are very similar to what we explained above). Again, if you don't have the option to transfer in your browser, you haven't been invited yet:

%MINIFYHTML3e919d156f7f1b9232ca84ad59ba173017%

In addition to guiding Google Play Music users through the transfer process, Google has also detailed several of the new features that they will have access to once they move to YouTube Music, such as the duration of the increasing playlist. 1,000 songs to 5,000, the ability to load up to 100,000 songs instead of 50,000, offline listening, real-time lyrics and a Browse tab to enhance music discovery. And as for pricing, Google Play Music subscribers will automatically be awarded the equivalent tier with the same price and benefits on YouTube Music.

Image Source: Google