How to activate Rs 199 JioFiber combo plan with 1000GB data

Reliance Jio unveiled a Combo Rs 199 plan for its JioFiber users that offers 1000GB of high-speed data and comes with 7 days validity at the speed of 100Mbps. The plan also allows users to surf the Internet at the speed of 1 Mbps after the assigned high-speed data has ended.

The combined plan costs Rs 234, including the GST, and can be activated as an individual plan or as an additional plan. So if you want to expand your existing JioFiber monthly plan data or just want to activate it as a stand-alone plan, follow our step-by-step guide:

What do you need



An active JioFiber connection

MyJio application or a browser to open the MyJio website

Steps to activate Rs 199 JioFiber combo plan





one) Open the My Jio app or the My Jio website



2) Now log in with your registered phone number with JioFiber connection



3) Now, tap the Reload button



4) Here, tap the Combo section at the top of the list of plans



5) Now, select the Rs 199 plan and tap the Buy button



6) Make the payment using your preferred payment method and wait until you receive a confirmation message.



Once the message is received, the plan will be activated in a few hours.