How to activate Rs 199 JioFiber combo plan with 1000GB data

The combined plan costs Rs 234, including the GST, and can be activated as an individual plan or as an additional plan. So if you want to expand your existing JioFiber monthly plan data or just want to activate it as a stand-alone plan, follow our step-by-step guide:
What do you need
- An active JioFiber connection
- MyJio application or a browser to open the MyJio website
Steps to activate Rs 199 JioFiber combo plan
Open the My Jio app or the My Jio website
Now log in with your registered phone number with JioFiber connection
Now, tap the Reload button
Here, tap the Combo section at the top of the list of plans
Now, select the Rs 199 plan and tap the Buy button
Make the payment using your preferred payment method and wait until you receive a confirmation message.
Once the message is received, the plan will be activated in a few hours.