How Drew Scott and Linda Phan built their romance forever

The move was bold.
But, to be fair, Property brothers& # 39; Drew Scott and his twin brother Jonathan Scott They did not build their estimated $ 20 million empire using much caution.
so when Linda Phan, the woman who caught his eye at a fashion show, tried to call him a night after sushi and hot chocolate, made a move to keep the night going. Remembering your first date for PeopleShe said, "I thought, OK, I'm going to sneak out and head to this party. And Drew said, 'Oh, I'm going.' And in my head I thought, I really didn't invite you, but of course."
Her gentle maneuver was worth it. The couple spent the rest of the 2010 night singing together at a karaoke party. Or as Phan said, "The longest first date ever."
A fortuitous sign, perhaps due to the longevity of their relationship, now reaching the mark of the decade.
Although the HGTV personality says he "knew instantly,quot; that he wanted to make Phan his 35-year-old girlfriend, he played the long game, and it took him about six years to come up with his elaborately planned proposal.
And two years ago, the powerful home design couple (Phan has long signed on as creative director for Scott Brothers Entertainment) forever sealed in front of 300 guests, the flower-filled Italian ceremony Scott called "magical,quot; days. that culminated the days of the events. "There was never any thought of doing something else for the two of them," said the 42-year-old man. People of scheduling cooking classes and bike tours and an Apulian-style welcome party before the big day. "A whole week to hang out on the beach, enjoy the company of others: that seemed like the perfect wedding."
It is proven to be the beginning of a fairy tale union. "It would freeze time, but I wouldn't want to miss every new moment with you," Phan wrote to her boyfriend on May 4, the day they chose to recognize as their anniversary, reflecting on their perfect wedding.
The same from you. "Every day I count my lucky stars that you chose me," he said in his own anniversary post. "Each love story has its own beauty. But I must admit, ours is my favorite."
Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / REX / Shutterstock
Drew is the type who believes in love at first sight. For him it is different from lust, it is the feeling "when the person's character just makes you want more," he explained. YourTango in 2013. And it's the feeling you felt when you saw your Canadian compatriot at a fashion week event in his hometown of Toronto in 2010. Put on a big cop badge "and give away tickets for,quot; bad "fashion, Drew reminded PeopleThe fun-loving artist was instantly intrigued. Her first comment, she told the magazine: "Oh, she is attractive and has a great personality."
Those compliments didn't come off the tongue so easily when he hooked up with Phan behind the scenes. Hunting for pizza and drinking water with one of her three sisters, she was puzzled, she said. People when "Drew came up to me and said, 'Hey, where did you get that water from?' Drew growled, "I was so smooth."
Shutterstock
She refined her charms in time for that fateful first date. At the party, he impressed Phan, who said Disney songs are his favorite in karaoke situations, with his first choice: "I'm on a Boat,quot; by The Lonely Island. As Phan recalled, she fell in love the moment he took the microphone. When asked to identify him, he revealed on a 2019 Instagram that "it was probably the first time I fell in love with you. The first of many times."
For Scott, the romance solidified soon after, when he took Phan to meet his twin brother Jonathan and his high school friend Pedro. As he explained to The New York TimesTheir trio of boys was so close that they often ended each other's jokes.
And when Peter modified the setting for a joke, it was Phan who threw the auction off, making Scott whisper in Jonathan's ear that this woman was a guardian. "At the time, I knew we were on the same parallel," he said. "When you're in love, you fit that way."
Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood
Just as his personal life was fitting in, Drew's career began his meteoric rise. Aspiring actor and brother Jonathan had been in business together since the age of 7, when they designed nylon-wrapped, rose-studded hangers. "We were going door to door in our neighborhood, and people thought it was cute," said Jonathan. parade. So a neighbor who owned a chain of American paraphernalia stores in Japan started buying them by the thousands.
His inaugural series of superior arrangements Property brothers It made its Canadian cable debut in 2010, and was picked up by HGTV the following year. And as their empire expanded, their debut series now airs in more than 150 countries and they've produced several spin-offs not to mention a long list of products that includes everything from home décor to original songs, Phan se joined the family business.
While she admits that some doubted her choice to live and work with her boyfriend, "it's easy," she said. People. "You wake up and go to work. It's nice and really convenient to be able to have meetings with the people you live with."
It helps that his business style suits Drew well, who often pushes through long days of filming. "My girlfriend and I are workaholics," he said. YourTango. "We love what we do and that we can work side by side."
Although at first glance, the 6-foot 4 HGTV personality and his future 5-foot-2 girlfriend may seem incompatible, Canadians are on the same page about everything from love to food (Drew digs ice cream; Phan favors pizza with goat cheese, olives, spinach, tomatoes, banana peppers and pineapple) to the importance of philanthropy. (Through their vote line, they omitted a record in favor of working with the Me to We organization to raise funds to provide water to 50,000 people, a nod to their initial collection line, and then they spent their honeymoon months later doing charity work in Ecuador.)
Sara Brown (@PetraAlexandra)
Still, Drew says, he is careful never to stop renewing his union. "It sounds cliche, but communication is the number one way to keep a strong relationship," he says. "You can't assume everything is perfect, like anything you're passionate about, asking questions, expressing your own feelings, and having a genuine interest in making the relationship the best it can be."
He took his own advice in crafting his December 2016 proposal. Spending weeks carefully crafting each step, he kept the meticulous details out of his emails and brought along the 1.2-carat round cut solitaire so Phan wouldn't bump into any. . As he said People"I have had to be as stealthy as a ninja to accomplish this."
Finally, he unfolded his plan over dinner at Toronto's Piano Piano restaurant. He arranged for the Italian restaurant to play a version of "Marry Me,quot; from Train that he had recorded himself, the signal for employees to make a custom cake. A play in one of Phan's favorite books, Dr. Seuss Oh the places you will go, said "Oh, the places we will go,quot;, a sign of the adventures that await us. After she agreed, he took her to an engagement party packed with her two parents, her two brothers, and a group of friends.
Of course, that was nothing compared to the nuptials that followed, the matter of fate brought friends and family from the United States, Canada, Latin America and Scotland. "I love the fact that we can hang out with family and friends, that is the most important thing for us," he told E! News a few days before the matter.
Sara Brown (@PetraAlexandra)
And the importance of family remains a priority when the couple, now living in the renovated five-bedroom dream home in Los Angeles, enters their third year of marriage.
Last January, it was a subtle mention about the beloved HGTV Joanna GainesOn the Instagram page, Drew responded to the mother of five's remark that she needed to get the next size for the 6-month-old son. Personal. "We will have children soon," he said, "so I will hit you to get me down."
With a flourishing empire: your new lifestyle magazine To revealIt is the last piece of a puzzle that includes furniture, decoration lines, an application, several books and, of course, television series. It has been difficult to fulfill that vote, but "I don't want to continue delaying," he said. People this January "I'm not saying we have one ready, but I hope it will be soon! I think very soon they will see us announcing to the world."
Because while he thinks he will be a pretty good father, he knows "Linda is going to be an amazing mother."
After all, he's had a good eye from the start.
