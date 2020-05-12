How Drew Scott and Linda Phan built their romance forever

The move was bold.

But, to be fair, Property brothers& # 39; Drew Scott and his twin brother Jonathan Scott They did not build their estimated $ 20 million empire using much caution.

so when Linda Phan, the woman who caught his eye at a fashion show, tried to call him a night after sushi and hot chocolate, made a move to keep the night going. Remembering your first date for PeopleShe said, "I thought, OK, I'm going to sneak out and head to this party. And Drew said, 'Oh, I'm going.' And in my head I thought, I really didn't invite you, but of course."

Her gentle maneuver was worth it. The couple spent the rest of the 2010 night singing together at a karaoke party. Or as Phan said, "The longest first date ever."