House Coronavirus Relief Bill Includes Provisions for Local Media – Up News Info

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will present a $ 3 billion coronavirus relief package that includes requested provisions to help broader reach of newspapers, radio and television stations.

The proposal makes local media eligible for small business loans, even if they are owned by much larger entities.

Business groups representing broadcasters and news publishers sought those provisions, arguing that the dramatic drop in advertising revenue was affecting individual markets.

But local stations have not been eligible for the loans because their parent companies had more than 500 employees, the threshold for small business relief eligibility, known as the Paycheck Protection Program. Loans are forgivable if beneficiaries retain employees and meet other requirements.

The legislation covers loans "for expenses associated with an individual physical location of that business to support the continued provision of local news, information, content or emergency information and, at the time of disbursement, the individual physical location." Relief loans would be limited to each individual location.

%MINIFYHTML5eb0e9721ce5ca689229c73a54655efe17%

Advocates of local media have also been asking the Trump administration to direct billions of government advertising dollars to local media.

The provision for local media is similar to that given to restaurants and hotels in the initial aid bill, which was passed in March. That sparked a backlash when chains like Shake Shack raised small business loans, only to repay the sums amid bad P.R. But lawmakers on both sides had supported the move to expand the scope of loans to local media.