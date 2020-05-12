Hose sprayed, kicked, not allowed in the house – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBSDFW.COM obtained the affidavit of arrest of the two people accused of abusing a 6-year-old boy who was found with his hands tied behind his back inside a shed in Dallas.

Police found the boy behind the house on Coston Drive around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The girl's grandmother, Esmerelda Lira, and her boyfriend, José Balderas, were arrested.

The boy told child abuse detectives during a forensic interview, every time his grandmother left the house, she would put him in the shed, tie him up and tell him he was wrong.

The boy also told police that Lira bathed him outside by spraying him with water.

He had been tied up and locked in the shed around 10:30 p.m. The night of the arrests.

The boy told police that he was always left in the backyard and that he was not allowed to enter the house. They would lock him up at night and let him out in the morning and give him a plastic bag in case he needed to go to the bathroom.

He said that rats and insects were in the shed with him.

He said his grandmother would kick him and grab him by the ears.

Balderas told police that he was aware of what Lyra was doing to the boy and that he did not want to leave the situation.

He said the boy was locked in the shed for at least two weeks.

The boy told officers that the alleged abuse began since he "left school because of this crown thing."

Lira's bonus is set at $ 100,000 and Balderas's bonus is also $ 100,000.

Both face felony charges of endangering a child for placing him or her in imminent danger.