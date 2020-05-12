Homeless man sues the city, LAPD on April 27 altercation caught on camera – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Lawyers for a man who lives in a tent on an empty lot in Boyle Heights sued the city of Los Angeles and members of its police force on Monday for allegedly using excessive force and spitting on his face during an altercation that was caught on camera.

Richard Castillo, who said in the lawsuit that he lived most of his life in the 2400 block of Houston Street and was raised to two houses on the vacant lot, alleged that an agent assaulted him on April 27 while another agent watched and was arrested. spend the night in jail for no legal reason.

A spokesman for the City Attorney's Office said the office would review the lawsuit, but had no further comment.

A LAPD spokesperson said the agency does not comment on pending litigation, but in a May 4 statement, LAPD confirmed that one of the two officers involved was placed under investigation for alleged assault.

Castillo said in the lawsuit that officials believed he was trespassing on the property, but the owner of the vacant lot has been aware of his presence on the property and has never told him to leave.

The lawsuit also claims that members of an adjacent church that uses the parking lot to park have also been aware of his presence and have never asked him to leave the property.

"As a member of the Boyle Heights community, the plaintiff and his dog, Mamas, are well known to the neighborhood, which has accepted him as one of their own," says the complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court.

The lawsuit alleges that after the police approached, he was hit by an unidentified officer "in the face, head, and body," and was spat "intentionally and on purpose,quot; while another officer was standing.

"Throughout the incident, the plaintiff was terrified of his life and experienced a lot of pain and suffering," according to the complaint, which said a cell phone recording taken by an observer went "viral,quot; on the Internet.

According to the lawsuit, Castillo was handcuffed and taken to the Hollenbeck Police Station for reservation and processing, and remained overnight in a cell, then was released without pending charges.

According to a LAPD statement released last week, a supervisor was called to the scene and a witness who had seen part of the fight gave the supervisor a copy of the video from a cell phone.

"After reviewing the contents of the cell phone video and the video used by the officer's body involved, the supervisor notified his commanding officer and investigators from the Internal Affairs Group responded to conduct an investigation of staff complaints." said the statement.

LAPD said a formal investigation was launched and that the officer, who was not publicly identified, was assigned to domestic service pending the results.

