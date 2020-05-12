Hollywood lesbian couple: Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo confirmed!

In January there were rumors on the Internet, that recently divorced director Lena Waithe was dating British actress Cynthia Erivo. Well, MTO News has just confirmed: Those rumors are true.

MTO News learned that the couple had been quarantined together, inside Lena's palatial mansion in Los Angeles. And we got the confirmation, directly from LENA.

So is. Lena and Cynthia posted photos on Instagram, inside Lena's home theater.

Lena is said to have divorced because he was cheating on his wife with Cynthia. Those rumors were never formally confirmed, but we do know that Lena and Cynthia's relationship is DEFINITELY in full force.

They don't make a nice couple:

Lena is a screenwriter, producer and actress. She starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series Master of None (2015-2017). She became the first black woman to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Writing for a Comedy Series in 2017 for writing the show's "Thanksgiving,quot; episode, which was based on her personal experience of talking to her mother.

She is also the creator of the drama series Showtime The Chi (2018-present), Boomerang (2019-present), and Twenties (2020-present). He appeared in Steven Spielberg's 2018 adventure film Ready Player One, and in 2019 wrote and produced the crime movie Queen & Slim. In 2020, she starred in a recurring role on the HBO series Westworld.

Cynthia Onyedinmanasu Chinasaokwu Erivo is a British-born actress, singer, and songwriter. She received several accolades, including a Tony Award and a Grammy Award, and has been nominated for two Academy Awards. Cynthia portrayed abolitionist Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet (2019), receiving Academy Award nominations for Best Actress and Best Original Song.