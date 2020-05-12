Home Entertainment Hollywood lesbian couple: Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo confirmed!

Hollywood lesbian couple: Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo confirmed!

In January there were rumors on the Internet, that recently divorced director Lena Waithe was dating British actress Cynthia Erivo. Well, MTO News has just confirmed: Those rumors are true.

MTO News learned that the couple had been quarantined together, inside Lena's palatial mansion in Los Angeles. And we got the confirmation, directly from LENA.

So is. Lena and Cynthia posted photos on Instagram, inside Lena's home theater.

