Hit-and-Run led to another crash that left 2 dead in Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A hit-and-run incident led to a series of events that ended in an accident that left two people dead in Dallas on Monday night, authorities said.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department said they responded to I-20 westbound near Houston School Road around 10:20 p.m. in regards to a big accident. Officers who arrived discovered that several vehicles had been involved in a crash.

Authorities said it started when a Saturn Ion was hit by another vehicle while trying to get off the road, and that the other vehicle did not stop.

According to investigators, this caused the Ion to spin out of control, causing an 18-wheeler to hit it. The Ion then stopped in the two left lanes of the highway. Authorities said witnesses stopped to help the Ion driver.

Authorities said two other vehicles had been stopped about 100 feet from the Ion due to the incident.

Authorities said a Kia Sorrento soon crashed into both vehicles, causing one of those vehicles, a Lincoln Town Car, to catch fire.

According to authorities, two people inside the Lincoln Town Car were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have yet to be revealed.

The sheriff's department did not say if there were other injuries reported throughout the incident.