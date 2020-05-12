High school in San Lorenzo links virtual start – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN LORENZO (KPIX) – It was not your typical graduation ceremony on Tuesday, as officials from an East Bay high school did their best to make sure that members of the Class of 2020 still had time to shine.

At Redwood Christian High School in San Lorenzo, it took some creativity to manage graduation during the coronavirus blockade. Like everything in this pandemic, it involved a little coordination, some technology and a lot of community.

What the clapping procedures and thunderous cheers lacked, they made up for with wit and love.

Over the course of three days, each 2020 Redwood Christian High Class graduate had a ten-minute window to position their immediate family, cross a red carpet, and listen to school superintendent Dr. Al Hearne read about his accomplishments from an alleged sheet boasting.

Family members then presented their graduates with a disinfected and disinfected diploma.

Everything was captured on video. Presentations to the 69 graduates will be edited together and then broadcast live next week to give you the best "normal,quot; graduation feel possible under the circumstances.

"At first I definitely felt like I was the only one in the world dealing with this," said graduate Nathan Nguyen. "But once I thought about the fact that millions of children around the world also face this, it takes my eyes off my situation and how lucky I am and focus on the greater good of the world instead of just me." . "

Dr. Hearne said he felt it was the least the school could do for the Class of 2020.

"This is for our children. These are our graduates, our elders. They've been through a lot, ”said Dr. Hearne. “Last year was supposed to be the best time in high school. Spring is where you're supposed to have more fun, and they took it off. So if we can do this to bring some joy into your life, why don't we do it? "

The virtual start is giving Redwood Christian High seniors one last lesson in adaptability and gratitude.