Here's the surface of an asteroid like you've never seen it before: BGR

Japan's Hayabusa-2 asteroid probe took some great pictures of Ryugu's surface.

The photos show the color contrast of Ryugu's surface, with the redder areas causing its color to have an intense encounter with the Sun at some point in the asteroid's past.

The Japanese space agency JAXA sent its Hayabusa-2 asteroid probe to the large, diamond-shaped near-Earth asteroid known as Ryugu in 2014. The journey took four years, but it was worth the wait. The spacecraft took samples of Ryugu's asteroid material and now brings them home to study.

The sample collection aspect of the mission was certainly a highlight, but the spacecraft also took some absolutely amazing photos of Ryugu's surface while in orbit and during his landing attempts. Now, with scientists examining the photos in hopes of unlocking the asteroid's secrets, we can see some of them for the first time.

In a new study published in Science, the researchers describe what they think they know about Ryugu's story based on the images that Hayabusa-2 sent to Earth.

They believe that the asteroid has had at least one close encounter with our Sun in its history, although they cannot be sure when that happened. They reached that conclusion based on the color of the rock debris that covers its surface. As you can see above, the images are quite amazing.

We are used to seeing Ryugu in grayscale images that show the details of its surface. Those photos were helpful to JAXA scientists as they scoured the rock's surface for possible sample collection locations. During the process of collecting those samples, the spacecraft lifted some of the dust covering the asteroid, which turned out to be fortuitous in explaining the color difference.

"Ryugu's surface is made up of two different types of material, one slightly redder and the other slightly bluer. However, the cause of this color variation remained unknown," Dr. Tomokatsu Morota said in a statement. , lead author of the study. "The cameras on board Hayabusa-2 captured high-resolution observations of the surface surrounding the landing site in exceptional detail, including disturbances caused by the sampling operation."

The good news is that researchers believe Hayabusa-2 hooked up a healthy mix of both types of surface material. Once the spacecraft leaves them on Earth, scientists will be able to study them in much greater detail and perhaps confirm their suspicions or come to entirely new conclusions.

Those samples are currently back on Earth. Hayabusa-2 will literally drop them off on our planet later this year. The spacecraft will launch a capsule containing the samples and, if everything goes as planned, it will enter Earth's atmosphere, deploy a parachute, and come to a soft landing at a predetermined location.