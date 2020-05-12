Here's proof that Robert Pattinson is in quarantine with Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse They are still going strong.
Talking with GQ, the bat Man Star gave readers a rare look at the couple's notoriously private relationship, revealing that they had been estranged together. According to the article, Pattinson has been locked "with his girlfriend,quot; in the London apartment "on bat Man people rented for him "and still,quot; eating the meals bat Man people are providing. "
Despite not mentioning Waterhouse's name directly, fans of the pair were able to connect the dots. Going to Instagram to celebrate the model's honorable mention, a Pattinson-Waterhouse fan account wrote, "My loves."
In 2018, British stars first sparked romance rumors, marking Pattinson's first public relationship since his 3-year relationship with Twigs FKA just a year earlier. Waterhouse, on the other hand, had been romantically linked to the actor. Diego Luna. At the time of their first sighting, a source close to Pattinson and Waterhouse told E! News that the Twilight Alum entered the relationship without "looking for anything serious,quot;. Now, a full-blown romance, neither side has commented on their relationship, but they continue to have PDA-filled outings confirming that they are still with each other.
Still on the subject of his social distancing routine, Pattinson shared that his bat Man The meal plan has actually been a blessing in disguise, admitting you're nervous that they'll stop shipping.
"I'm essentially on a meal plan for bat Man. Thank God. I don't know what I would be doing other than that, "he said." But I mean, yes, apart from … I can survive. I'll have oatmeal with, like, vanilla protein powder. And I'll just mix it up. It is remarkably easy. Like, like cans and stuff. I will literally put Tabasco in a can of tuna and just eat it from the can. "
BACKGRID
Giving GQ Testing his culinary skills, Pattinson continued, "Yesterday I was Googling, I was going to YouTube to see how to bake pasta. Put it in a bowl and microwave it. This is how you bake pasta. And also, it's really not a thing. It's really pretty disgusting. But I mean, who would have thought that it actually makes it taste unpleasant? "
While The lighthouse The star could be eating like Batman, revealed that he certainly hasn't been training like the caped crusader. "I think if you work all the time, you are part of the problem," he said, confessing that he has not been following his coach's regimen. "You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the 1970s. Even James Dean"It wasn't exactly torn."
After noticing that her co-star Zoë Kravitz Still adhering to her Catwoman workout routine, she emphasized, "I'm literally just doing something." Throwing it back at his Twilight Days later, Pattinson joked, "The only time I was told to take my shirt off, I think they told me to put it back on."
%MINIFYHTML02c3fb7f823655d0da5d59df3bb1101518%