Here's proof that Robert Pattinson is in quarantine with Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse They are still going strong.

Talking with GQ, the bat Man Star gave readers a rare look at the couple's notoriously private relationship, revealing that they had been estranged together. According to the article, Pattinson has been locked "with his girlfriend,quot; in the London apartment "on bat Man people rented for him "and still,quot; eating the meals bat Man people are providing. "

Despite not mentioning Waterhouse's name directly, fans of the pair were able to connect the dots. Going to Instagram to celebrate the model's honorable mention, a Pattinson-Waterhouse fan account wrote, "My loves."

In 2018, British stars first sparked romance rumors, marking Pattinson's first public relationship since his 3-year relationship with Twigs FKA just a year earlier. Waterhouse, on the other hand, had been romantically linked to the actor. Diego Luna. At the time of their first sighting, a source close to Pattinson and Waterhouse told E! News that the Twilight Alum entered the relationship without "looking for anything serious,quot;. Now, a full-blown romance, neither side has commented on their relationship, but they continue to have PDA-filled outings confirming that they are still with each other.