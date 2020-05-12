Here's how NASCAR will establish starting lineups for the unclassified Darlington and Charlotte races

NASCAR's return to live racing after a two-month closure triggered by the coronavirus pandemic will feature four Cup Series races in 11 days on two tracks, Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. But only one of those races, the originally scheduled run of the Coca-Cola 600 for May 24, will feature a field set by classification.

Because NASCAR is trying to limit the time teams and race officials have to spend on the track in the midst of the pandemic, there will be no qualifying or practice sessions for the Darlington race pair or the race on April 27. May in Charlotte. We now know how starting lineups will be established for those races.

NASCAR announced Tuesday the procedures that will set the field for the Darlington race on May 17. The results of that race will help set the field for the Darlington race on May 20, and the results of the Coca-Cola 600 will help set the field for Charlotte's race on May 27.

Below is how NASCAR will establish starting lineups for the three races scheduled to run without qualifying sessions.

NASCAR starting lineup for Darlington

May 17 race

The starting lineup for Darlington's first race, scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday and broadcast live on Fox, will be determined by the owner's points and a random drawing. The 40 cars will be divided into four groups according to the points, and there will be a random draw for the starting position within each of those groups. NASCAR:

Positions 1-12 will be determined by random drawing of the charter teams in those positions at the team owner's points.

Positions 13-24: Random draw between charter teams in those positions at Owner Points

Positions 25-36: Random draw between charter teams at those positions at Owner Points

Positions 37-40 will be occupied by open, unauthorized teams, in order of owner points

NASCAR did not specify when the random drawings will be held.

Fox Sports Bob Pockrass believe the "goal is to do it before Friday,quot;.

May 20 race

The results of Darlington's first race will set the stage for Darlington's second race, more or less. The lineup for the Darlington race on May 20, scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and broadcast live on FS1, will feature two reversals based on Sunday's race results. NASCAR:

Starting Positions 1-20: The top 20 finishers of the May 17 event will be reversed for the start of the race on May 20.

Starting Positions 21-40: The bottom 20 finalists of the May 17 event will be reversed for the start of the race on May 20; any new entries will be placed at the end of the field

Below is a table illustrating where each finalist in the Darlington race on May 17 will start the race on May 20.

Final race 1 | Race 2 start
1 | 20
2 | 19
3 | 18
4 | 17
5 | 16
6 | 15
7 | 14
8 | 13
9 | 12
10 | 11
11 | 10
12 | 9
13 | 8
14 | 7
15 | 6
16 | 5
17 | 4
18 | 3
19 | 2
20 | 1
21 | 40
22 | 39
23 | 38
24 | 37
25 | 36
26 | 35
27 | 34
28 | 33
29 | 32
30 | 31
31 | 30
32 | 29
33 | 28
34 | 27
35 | 26
36 | 25
37 | 24
38 | 23
39 | 22
40 | 21

NASCAR also announced that the pit stop selection for the Darlington race on May 17 will be based on the points of the charter team owner and then on the points of the open team owner. The pit selection for the Darlington race on May 20 will be determined by the final order of the race on May 17.

NASCAR initial formation for Charlotte

May 27 race

The Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte will use the same day rating to establish the field. However, the starting lineup for the May 27 race at Charlotte will be established using the same procedure that NASCAR will use to set the field for Darlington's second race, a reversal of positions 1-20, then positions 21-40. Coca-Cola 600 results.

As for the pit selection at Charlotte, the Coca-Cola 600 positions will be determined by qualification, and Charlotte's pit positions on May 27 will be determined by the Coca-Cola 600 results.

Competition Warnings in Darlington, Charlotte

NASCAR also announced a modified competition caution procedure on Tuesday for races that will take place without pre-practice sessions, which include all events currently on the modified schedule for the three national series.

NASCAR's new procedures for competition warnings, which will take place in "the early parts of the race," are detailed below:

Freezing the execution order at the time of the precautionary period

Grant the free pass for the first car one lap down

No wave rule will apply to the caution of the competition.

Pit Road opens to top 20, then next 20 on next lap

Each car will maintain its position at the time of caution, provided it exceeds the pace of the car outside the pit lane.

The pot cycle repeats, with the top 20 and then the next 20 allowed to play a second time

Teams that do not beat the car's pace outside the pit lane will lose one lap and restart at the tail end of the field; Teams that play more than twice or outside of their designated window will also restart in the queue of the field.

The alignment will be restored according to the frozen execution order for restart

NASCAR is modifying this procedure "to accommodate longer pit stops, allowing teams to make more extensive adjustments in the race than would normally be possible during practice."