Head Of The Class Reboot Gets Pilot Request On HBO Max – Up News Info

HBO Max has ordered a pilot and five additional scripts for First of the class, a half-hour multi-camera comedy based on the popular 1986 comedy series ABC by American Vandal writers Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, Uncle buck creators Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley, Bill Lawrence and their Doozer Productions and Warner Horizon Scripted Television, which produced the original series and where Doozer is based.

Primetime-Panic %MINIFYHTML2667b2340b1aa00938db5c5a070b39f915% Your complete guide for pilots and direct orders to the series

Written by Pocha and Cohen, based on the original series created by Rich Eustis and Michael Elias, the reimagined First of the class It revolves around a group of high-achieving high school students who meet their biggest challenge: a teacher who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

Pocha and Cochen will write the pilot, executive producer, and act as co-producers, along with Cragg and Bradley. Doozer executive producers Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold. Lisa Katzer is co-executive producer of Doozer, which produces in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

Created by Eustis and Elias, First of the class It ran on ABC from 1986 to 1991. It followed a group of gifted students at the fictional Millard Fillmore High School in Manhattan, and its history teacher Charlie Moore, played by Howard Hesseman.

Pocha and Cohen shared a Peabody for their work as consulting writers / producers on Netflix American Vandal. Other credits include Whiskey Cavalier, Paradise PD, No activity, Inadaptable and Travel tank.