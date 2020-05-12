"He is awake!" Says wife – Up News Info

In a video shared on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, the wife of Broadway star Nick Cordero, Amanda Kloots, announced that her husband is aware. Cordero has spent over a month in intensive care after coronavirus complications.

"I asked the doctor today," Can we say he is awake? "Kloots said." He's awake, "said the doctor.

But, Kloots said, “Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes and closing his eyes requires all his energy.

"Nick is awake!" she shared in an unpublished on Instagram. "It is extremely weak, so weak that it cannot close its mouth."

"But he is following orders, which means his mental state is coming back. This is a long way, a very long way. We are on our way."