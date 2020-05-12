HBO's horror anthology ends after the upcoming fourth season – Up News Info

Room 104, The HBO horror anthology created by Mark and Jay Duplass is ending after their next fourth season.

The nightly show, which features half-hour episodes of a variety of creepy events in a motel room, returns on July 24 at 11 p.m.

Telling the stories of a cast of characters passing through a typical American chain motel room, the series features a variety of independent episodes, from dark comedy to science fiction, as well as its first animated episode.

The first episode will be the first time in the series that Mark Duplass stars, writes, directs, and performs original music.

Other stories include a separate artist offering a one-night performance; a woman struggling with her dark past with addiction; A dollhouse and transport in time.

The cast of the fourth season includes Hari Nef, Logan Miller, Jillian Bell, Jon Bass, Dave Bautista, Melissa Fumero, Vivian Bang, Finn Roberts, Adam Shapiro, Breeda Wool, Kevin Nealon, Erinn Hayes, Ron Funches, Sadie Stanley, Shannon Purser, Kendra Carelli, Benjamin Papac, Alison Jaye, Tim Granaderos, Oliva Crocicchia, Harvey Guillen, Gary Cole, Linda Lavin, Jennifer Kim, Kevin McKidd, Desean Terry, Suzanne Nichols, Leonardo Nam, Lily Gladstone, Jordyn Lucas, Natasha Perez , Jake Green, Ntare Mwine, Rebecca Hazlewood and Susan Park.

%MINIFYHTMLb22143597ec79321dc91796a023e303d15%

Season four directors include Mark Duplass, Karan Soni, Ross Partridge, Jenée LaMarque, Mel Eslyn, Lauren Budd, Natalie Morales, Patrick Brice, Julian Wass, and Sydney Fleischmann.

Season four writers include Mark Duplass, Jenée LaMarque, Lauren Parks, Mel Eslyn, Lauren Budd, Bryan Poyser, and Julian Wass.

Room 104 is an executive produced by Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Sydney Fleischmann, Mel Eslyn, and Tyler Romary with Julian Wass as co-EP.